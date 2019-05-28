Motorcyclist Killed in Jaffa; Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Hitting Him and Fleeing

The scene of the accident, May 27, 2019.

The police arrested a 51-year-old woman on Tuesday after her car was involved in a hit-and-run accident which killed a driver of a motorcycle in Jaffa. The woman, suspected of involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice, claimed her car was stolen and that she was at work during the time of the accident.

Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court Judge Ita Nahman said her release “would actively sabotage the investigation,” and opted to keep her in custody until Thursday. The police believe that the driver abandoned the car after the accident and fled the scene.

The accident took place on Yefet Street at around 3:30 P.M., when the car hit Muhammad Ibrahim, 20. A passenger was on the motorcycle, sitting behind Ibrahim. He also fled the scene after the accident. Police are actively looking for him.

The victim in the accident, Muhammad Ibrahim, 20.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene and treated Ibrahim while evacuating him to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, where he was pronounced dead. Police officers and accident investigators arrived at the scene and began investigating the causes of the accident.

The car owner filed a complaint at 5:00 P.M. that her car was stolen while she was at work.

Due to a closure of a segment of a major street in Jaffa, public transportation was diverted to Yefet Street, causing heavy traffic.

In response to criticism, Magen David Adom denied that it took a long time to bring Ibrahim to the hospital, noting that only 11 minutes passed from the moment the report was received until he arrived at Wolfson Medical Center.

