Mired in Ukraine, Russia Swaps Out Its Forces in Syria for Iranians

Israel’s vote with the United States on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s accusations about Russian war crimes produced two furious responses last week. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow released an unusually harsh statement calling Lapid’s remarks “a poorly camouflaged attempt to take advantage of the situation in Ukraine to distract the international community’s attention from one of the oldest unsettled conflicts – the Palestinian-Israeli one.”

In an interview on Channel 11, the Russian ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, called Lapid’s remarks baseless and said a “more balanced position” was expected, though Israel and Russia were still friends.

“Still” is the operative word, the one that has Israel in a complex dilemma on the Ukraine question. Israel’s dawdling before joining the General Assembly vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine surprised and angered people in Israel and the United States. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation games and Israel’s refraining from joining sanctions on Russia are designed to preserve the Israeli-Russian “friendship,” a move that has ensured Israel’s freedom of action in Syria. But it seems Russia is beginning to lose patience.

After the Israeli airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, a senior Russian commander in the country, said a Syrian antiaircraft missile had intercepted an Israeli missile. The Syrian projectile is made in Russia and sold to Syria as part of a 2007 arms deal.

Open gallery view Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus last month. Credit: SANA/Reuters

The announcement of the intercept by a senior Russian official is more than a hint that Moscow might revisit the “open skies” policy that it has granted Israel. This statement joins remarks on March 24 by the Russian ambassador to Syria, Alexander Efimov, who said Israel was “provoking” Russia, which might respond to the Israeli attacks that are designed to “escalate tensions and allow the West to carry out military activities in Syria.”

An Israeli military official told Haaretz: “Israel is trying to conduct itself cautiously – on a tightrope – but it’s no longer only caution not to strike targets sensitive to Russia, like Syrian army bases. It’s also diplomatic considerations.

“Air coordination hasn’t been impaired yet. At the same time, we realize that the time period [when Israel can act freely] is shrinking and we may have to increase the pace of the attacks.”

Another urgent reason for Israel’s concern has emerged in recent days. According to reports on social media in Syria and by Arab media outlets, Russia is reducing its forces in Syria, among them hundreds of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, to beef up its presence in Ukraine. The withdrawing Russian soldiers are being replaced by Iranians and pro-Iranian militias.

Open gallery view Amir-Abdollahian and Assad. Credit: SANA/AP

Thus, Syria’s 47th Armored Brigade has been placed under Iranian command in the southern part of the Hama district in west-central Syria. At the brigade’s base, which also has a training center, around 40 military vehicles arrived last week as well as around 17 pickup trucks fitted with machine guns, some of them operated by Hezbollah fighters.

The number of Iranian troops in Syria hasn’t changed as a result of these moves, nor has the threat to Israel. The new element is the war in Ukraine, which could make Iran’s military presence a greater factor in decision-making in Syria.

The new Iranian deployment was requested by Syrian President Bashar Assad and with Russia’s consent, reflecting the Syrian regime’s reliance on Iranians to fill the gap left by Russian forces. At the same time, in Ukraine, Russia is using Syrian militiamen who had been helping Russian forces administer Syrian cities and towns where cease-fires have been achieved through Moscow's intervention.

It’s believed that the longer the war in Ukraine lasts, the more Russia will need “volunteers” from neighboring countries, the way Chechen, Belarusian and other forces have been brought in. Russia might have to further thin out its presence in Syria.

Open gallery view People inspecting the damage after Syrian state news agency SANA said Israel attacked several targets near Damascus on Thursday. Credit: SANA/AP

Russian-Israeli military coordination in Syria has relied on the joint interest of preventing Iran from deepening its foothold in Israel's northern neighbor. In Iran, these “understandings” are now being criticized; Iranian legislators and media outlets have condemned Russia, including its war in Ukraine.

The anger isn’t only over Russia’s permission for Israel to attack Iranian targets and arms convoys on their way to Hezbollah, but also the sidelining of Iran economically in Syria and Moscow’s takeover of Syria’s oil fields. Russia has also demanded that the United States exempt it from sanctions on deals with Syria if the Iranian nuclear agreement is renewed, angering Iran, which says this demand comes at Iran’s expense.

The tensions between Iran and Russia could conceivably extend the understandings between Russia and Israel. Moreover, Iran has no aerial response to Israeli assaults. But the greater the Syrian regime’s reliance on Iranian forces due to the drawing down of Russian forces, the more Israel might face new rules of the game.