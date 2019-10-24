Minor Involved in Arson Murder of Dawabsheh Family Convicted of Membership in Terror Group

An Israeli minor, who was charged in the case of the 2015 Dawabsheh family murder, was convicted of being a member of a terrorist organization on Thursday.

The Central District Court in Lod approved a plea deal agreement reached in May with the prosecution, in which the minor admitted to conspiring to set fire to the Dawabsheh family home for racist motives, and involvement in other hate crimes.

The case the minor is embroiled in is a July 2015 arson attack in which the house of the Palestinian family of Dawabsheh was targeted with a firebomb. The parents, Sa'ed and Reham, died of their injuries within days. Their one-year-old toddler son Ali was burned to death.

Although the plea bargain was approved by the court, the minor wasn't automatically charged due to his age, and his verdict will be handed down later.

Hussein Dawabsheh at the Central District Court in Lod, October 24, 2019. Tomer Appelbaum

The count of membership in a terrorist organization was left out of the plea bargain deal, and it was decided that both sides would plead their cases based on the evidence presented so far during the trial. The minor has not yet been sentenced on the crimes in the plea agreement, but prosecutors have agreed not to ask for more than five and a half years in prison.

The uncle and grandfather from the Dawabsheh family were present at the courtroom. The uncle told Haaretz that he hopes the court will impose justice and the “price of settler terrorism is paid not only by the Palestinians, but by Israelis too, like in the attack of soldiers [by settlers] near the village of Burin a few days ago.”