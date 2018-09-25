Macron Swipes at Trump at UN: Trampling on Palestinians Won't Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 25, 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that there is no credible alternative to the two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding that unilateral initiatives will not work.

Trampling on the Palestinians and pushing unilateral initiatives will not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Macron said taking a swipe at his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's policy on the issue.

"What can resolve the crisis between Israel and Palestine? Not unilateral initiatives, nor trampling on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to legitimate peace. "There is no credible alternative to the two-state solution."

Macron's comments follow Trump's remarks that "the United States is committed to a future of peace in the Middle East, including between the Israelis and the Palestinians. That aim has been advanced, not harmed," adding that "America’s policy of principled realism means we will not be held hostage to so-called experts who have been proven wrong over the years time and time again."

"We will not return to the Human Rights Council until real reform is enacted. We will also not provide any support to the International Criminal Court," Trump said, adding that "the ICC has no authority. It violates all principles of justice and due process. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty. We reject the ideology of globalism. America is governed by Americans." Trump added the U.S. will cut its share of UN peacekeeping budget to under 25 percent