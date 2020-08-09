Host Simon Spungin is joined by Haaretz's recently returned Washington, D.C. correspondent, Amir Tibon, who reflects on three-and-a-half-years in Trump's America.

Starting his tour of duty on the weekend of Trump's inauguration, Amir reported on the ground from two of the most traumatic and symbolic events of recent years: the attacks in Charlottesville and on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

LISTEN: Trump's tragedy, Netanyahu's debt and Jewish unity Credit: Haaretz

In this episode, he comments on the state of U.S.-Israel relations and the response of Jewish Americans to the worst antisemitic attack on U.S. soil and the global coronavirus pandemic - and looks ahead to upcoming presidential election.

We also discuss the Israeli expats who have joined their compatriots back home in protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

