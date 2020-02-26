LISTEN: Israel’s Ready for Corona – but Not for Women in Power

A man with a mask on his face prays at the Western Wall on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020, during a prayer session asking for divine intervention to help stave off coronavirus.

Just days ahead of Israel's third election in under a year, host Simon Spungin is joined by Dina Kraft and Ruth Schuster for a wide-ranging discussion of some of the issues that have flown under the radar in this campaign.

We discuss the formation of a new women's party, dedicated to advancing issues of gender equality and to stamping out violence against women.

skip - Haaretz Weekly Ep. 65

Israel's ready for corona - but not for women in power Haaretz Weekly Ep. 65

We also ask why none of the parties have put the global climate emergency on their platforms, despite the fact that it appears to be the most important issue for young voters.

To wrap things up, we check in on Israel's preparedness for an outbreak of the Coronavirus here and get an update on the case of alleged child abuser Malka Leifer and the six-year battle to extradict her to Asutralia, where she is facing 74 sexual abuse charges.

Recommended related reading:

Israel’s New Women’s Party Promises a ‘Different Kind of Leadership’ / Dina Kraft

Netanyahu: No Need to Postpone Election Over Coronavirus

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

We’re Giving Coral Cancer Too: The Climate Change Stories on Our Radar / Ruth Schuster