Israelis Cry 'Shame' Against Kurdish Offensive Outside Turkish, U.S. Embassies in Tel Aviv

Several hundreds of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, chanting 'shame' as Turkey pressed ahead with its military offensive in northeast Syria.

Marching on Tel Aviv's beachfront promenade across from the Turkish and United States embassies, protesters waved Kurdish and Israeli flags and held banners calling on the international community to stop Turkey's incursion.

One protester ripped up a Turkish flag then stomped on it on the ground. Another held a picture merging a portrait of Adolf Hitler and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, reading 'Wanted Dead or Alive".

Turkey vowed to press ahead with its offensive in northern Syria on Tuesday despite U.S. sanctions and growing calls for it to stop.

The country had been poised to enter northeast Syria since U.S. President Donald Trump ordered Ameican troops, who have been fighting with Kurdish-led forces against Islamic State, to pull out.

Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incursion, vowing to assist the "gallant Kurdish people."

"Israel strongly condemns Turkey's military invasion into Kurdish areas in Syria," Netanyahu said on Twitter, adding that he "warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies." According to Netanyahu, "Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people."

In response, Erdogan's communications director Fahrettin Altun tweeted: "Empty words of a disgraced politician looking at many years in prison on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges. The Syrian Kurds, including the 300,000 exiles in Turkey, are under Turkish protection. We will eliminate all terrorists in the area and help Syrians return home."