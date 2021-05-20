Gaza Conflict: Israeli Soldier Lightly Wounded as Rocket Fire Resumes on South

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War. At least 230 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, and 12 in Israel in one of the deadliest exchanges in years.

Israel carried out hundreds of air and several ground strikes in Gaza while Gazan militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at central and southern Israel since last Monday.

International efforts continue to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and Israel has reportedly denied a cease-fire several times.

LIVE UPDATES

12:31 P.M. Rocket sirens blare across southern Israel

12:07 P.M. Palestinians report 230 dead, including 65 children

At least 230 Palestinians were killed in Gaza since the beginning of the recent hostilities with Israel, including 65 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry also said that at least 1,710 people have been wounded so far. (Fadi Amun)

Open gallery view Rockets from Gaza being intercepted by the Iron Dome over Ashkelon. Credit: Amir Cohen / Reuters

10:50 A.M. Israeli soldier wounded by Gaza anti-tank fire

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded by anti-tank fire from the northern Gaza Strip directed at a military bus, empty of people, the IDF's Spokesperson unit said.

According to the army, the soldier was injured by shrapnel while standing near the bus. (Yaniv Kubovitch and Almog Ben Zikri)

10:35 A.M. Palestinian teen dies from IDF fire in West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that a Palestinian youth who was hit by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank on Tuesday has died of his wounds.

The Palestinian was wounded during clashes with the IDF in Jenin.(Jack Khoury)

10:29 A.M. IDF attacks Hamas rocket launchers and tunnel

An Israeli fighter jet attacked a Hamas rocket launcher in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the launcher was armed with rockets that exploded following the attack.

They also announced that the air force attacked a Hamas combat tunnel in Beit Hanoun, and two underground rocket launching stations in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the army, the launching stations were used a few days ago to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.

(Yaniv Kubovtich and Haaretz)

10:21 A.M. Sirens sound in the Ashkelon area

9:34 A.M. Gaza rocket fire resumes on Israel's south after 8 hours of relative quiet

Rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip after eight hours of relative calm, triggering sirens in southern Israel.

Sirens blared in Ein Hashlosha and Nirim in the Eshkol Regional Council. The council said that rockets have fallen in open areas, reporting no casualties or damage. (Almog Ben Zikri)

9:08 A.M. Electricity in Gaza won't be restored until captive soldiers are returned, Israel Electric Corporation workers say

Israel Electric Corporation employees announced they would not repair the power lines damaged in Israeli strikes in Gaza until Hamas returns the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul as well as Israeli civilian Avera Mengistu who is held captive by the militant organization.

The company responded that "the IEC is a state company" and that "electricity is an essential product outside of the conflict." They added that they hope that "the boys are brought home." (Haaretz)

8:51 Israeli top official: Gaza cease-fire agreement will aim to include returning of bodies IDF soldiers held by Hamas

The agreement would also aim to include later stages, after a cease-fire takes effect, including returning the bodies of two soldiers held by Hamas and two Israeli civilians detained by the group. In return, the officials said, Israel would allow the passage of goods and funds into Gaza.

A senior Israeli official said that a truce with Hamas will strive to include the returning of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well as two Israeli citizens who are also held captive in the enclave, according to a New York Times report.

Israel in return would allow the transfer of goods and funds into the Strip, the Times quoted the Israeli official as saying.

In addition, the official said that Israel and Hamas are expected to reach a cease-fire agreement within two days. Two other Israeli officials confirmed this.

According to the Israeli officials, such an agreement will also include the halting of Israeli attacks on Hamas infrastructure, as well as Israel' attempts to assassinate Hamas senior officials.

Hamas, for their part, would agree to stop firing rockets at Israeli communities. The Israeli officials added, according to the Times, that Jerusalem is demanding that Hamas halt the digging of attack tunnels and violent demonstrations along the Gaza border.

(Haaretz)

8:13 A.M. Blinken speaks with Israel's FM about cease-fire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi "about efforts to end the violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, which has claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians including children."

He added that "The U.S. expects to see de-escalation on the path to a cease-fire." (Haaretz)

7:37 A.M. IDF: 70 rockets launched overnight; most intercepted

An IDF spokesperson said that 70 rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel overnight into Thursday.

About 90 percent of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. At least ten of the rockets fell within the Gaza Strip.(Yaniv Kubovitch)

7:22 A.M. IDF attacks underground targets in Gaza

The Israeli army attacked Hamas underground facilities in the Gaza Strip overnight into Thursday, the IDF's Spokesperson Unit said.

In addition, the IDF hit the home of a Hamas commander, weapons production sites, and several rocket launchers. (Haaretz)

3:44 A.M. Cease-fire 'imminent,' Hamas officials tell CNN

A cease-fire to the intensified exchanges between Israel and Hamas could be "imminent, possibly within 24 hours," Hamas officials told CNN Wednesday, though Israel has yet to comment.

Earlier in the day, Moussa Abu Marzouk, deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau, told Al Mayadeen he expects a cease-fire in Gaza “within a day or two.” (Haaretz)

1:03 A.M. Further sirens sound in Israeli towns north of Gaza

12:55 A.M. Rockets fired toward Be'er Sheva, Ofakim in southern Israel

WEDNESDAY

11:48 P.M. Israel lifts order sending border town residents from protected areas

The IDF removed the directive for residents of the Gaza Strip to stay in protected areas. The order applies to those residing in localities up to four kilometers from the border. (Almog Ben Zikri)

10:48 P.M. Top Hamas official expects cease-fire ‘within a day or two’

Moussa Abu Marzouk, deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau, told Al Mayadeen he expects a cease-fire in Gaza “within a day or two” as international mediation efforts continue.

Abu Marzouk claimed “Hamas’ resistance is for Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem and the liberation of all of Palestine,” but said the cease-fire will only apply to the Gaza Strip, and any agreement will not touch on issues concerning the West Bank, Jerusalem or areas in Israel. (Fadi Amun)

9:55 P.M. Bahrain voices support immediate ceasefire

Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani on Wednesday confirmed his country's support for the Egyptian initiative calling for a truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and an immediate ceasefire, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported.

Zayani and Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry discussed developments in the region, with the Bahraini minister expressing his wishes for the success of efforts Egypt is exerting in this regard. (Reuters)

9:54 P.M. Gaza rocket lands in backyard of house in Israeli town

A rocket landed in the backyard of a house in the Israeli town of Netivot near the Gaza border, police said. No people were injured. (Almog Ben Zikri)

9:01 P.M. U.S. says no to French push for UN action on Gaza

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it "will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate" violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council resolution.

"We've been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate," a spokesperson for the mission said. (Reuters)

8:36 P.M. IDF hits three rocket launchers in Gaza

Israeli fighter jets attacked three rocket launchers throughout the Gaza Strip, the army said. (Haaretz)

7:27 P.M. Five Gaza rockets hit house in city of Sderot; man wounded

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, the municipality said. Emergency medical teams treated a 72-year-old man who suffered injuries from the shock wave, and he is said to be in mild-to-moderate condition.

Four other rockets fired at the same time also hit the city. Two of them caused damage to buildings, while the other two caused no significant damange. (Almog Ben Zikri)

7:06 P.M. Some 200 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel in past 12 hours

Some 200 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israel in the past 12 hours, the army said. About 30 of those landed inside the Gaza Strip, while the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted about 90 percent. (Almog Ben Zikri)

6:31 P.M. Netanyahu 'determined to carry on'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "determined to carry on with this operation" until "calm and security are restored to Israeli citizens."

In a statement issued after a meeting with the military's top brass, Netanyahu added he "really appreciates" the international support Israel was getting from foreign governments. "I particularly appreciate the support given by the president of our friend, the United States, Joe Biden, for the State of Israel's right to self defense." (Almog Ben Zikri)

6:22 P.M. Gaza death toll rises to 227

Gaza's Health Ministry says 227 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the past 10 days. 64 of those were children, 38 were women and 17 were older men. 1620 were wounded. (Haaretz)

