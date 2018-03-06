Israeli Soldiers Filmed Doing Nothing as Settlers Attack Palestinians

Israeli soldiers were filmed standing idly by while Israelis threw stones at Palestinians on Tuesday morning near the Palestinian village of Einabus, not far from the settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank. The area has been a focal point for clashes between Palestinians and settlers, which have intensified in recent weeks.

The army confirmed that at about 9:30 A.M. settlers threw rocks at a vehicle that was paving a road in the area and kicked the farmer driving it. He was lightly wounded at the site and filed a police complaint. Palestinians in the area said the vehicle was working in Area B, defined in the Oslo Accords as land under Palestinian civil control and Israeli military control. According to Israeli security services, the incident gave rise to clashes between Palestinians and settlers in the area. Israel Defense Forces soldiers dispersed them and an army spokesperson referred to the incident as “friction.”

Around 20 masked Israelis can be seen in videos of the area, which were filmed by Rabbis for Human Rights field coordinator Zakaria Sada. Some of the masked Israelis are seen throwing rocks, and several soldiers standing nearby try to keep them away. From outside the frame of the video, the soldiers used crowd control measures, apparently on the Palestinians who the army said “clashed” with the settlers. They did not take any action against the Israelis, except for what seems like requests to move away.

A number of similar incidents were documented in the area in recent weeks. Over the weekend in the nearby village of Burin, Border Police officers were filmed throwing a tear gas grenade at a couple who had left their home with an infant. Last month, several grazing sheep belonging to a Palestinian shepherd were slaughtered. An investigation was opened, but there has been no report of any progress so far.

Rabbis for Human Rights

The Israeli army added that earlier on Tuesday a number of settlers threw stones at a Palestinian tractor near Kafr Inbus in the Samaria Brigade district. There, there was a confrontation between Palestinians and settlers. The IDF force that arrived at the spot used crowd-dispersal measures. Subsequently, additional backup forces arrived at the scene and summoned police forces.

