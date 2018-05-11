Israeli Soldier Wounded in Car-ramming Attack in West Bank

According to reports, the assailing vehicle fled the scene after hitting a solider at a security checkpoint near the Shavei Shomron settlement. Security forces have begun searching for the driver

comments Print Subscribe now

An Israeli soldier was wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Friday, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The soldier was lightly wounded and has been evacuated from the scene, and Israeli security forces have begun canvassing for the assailant.

According to Israeli emergency services spokesperson, a report was received of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near the Shavei Shomron settlement. Paramedics arriving at the scene said they, along with IDF medics, provided treatment for a 20-year-old with light bruises to his limbs.

Google Maps

The IDF spokesperson's unit confirmed the report, saying an attempt was made to run over an Israeli soldier standing a security checkpoint near the settlement. The soldier has been evacuated and forces are searching for the assaulting vehicle.

BREAKING NEWS
skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1