Israeli Soldier Wounded by West Bank Settlers Throwing Stones, Military Says

A sign in the town of Huwara points to the settlement of Yitzhar.

Some 30 West Bank settlers threw stones at soldiers and punctured their vehicle's tires, lightly wounding one, overnight Saturday next to the settlement of Yitzhar, according to the military.

Troops used riot control measures and fired weapons into the air, dispersing the crowd. "The IDF vehemently condemns physical and verbal violence toward those serving in it and sees incidents of this type very seriously," the military said.

Earlier Saturday, Jewish settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers, wounding three, at an olive grove near the village of Burin in the West Bank, according to witnesses and the Red Crescent. The army said that eight settlers threw stones at Palestinian farmers on Palestinian agricultural land near Burin, wounding one, who was treated on location. The army also added that there were no arrests, as the settlers managed to flee.

That attack came days after Rabbis for Human Rights activists said they were assaulted by settlers near Burin. The activists said they had arrived at the village to assist Palestinian farmers to harvest their olive trees, and that masked assailants attacked them with iron rods, hurled stones at them and set the olive groves on fire.