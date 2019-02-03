A Lebanese television channel released a video Sunday showing footage of an incident in January on the Gaza-Israel border in which an Israeli army officer was hit in his helmet by a bullet, causing light injuries.

From what is seen in video, posted by Al-Mayadeen, the officer fired on January 22 at demonstrators before being hit by the bullet.

For its part, the Israeli army said that Israeli troops came under fire and that rocks were thrown at the troops. The officer hit in the helmet was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the army said, adding that as a result of the incident, Israeli forces shelled a Hamas observation post.

One Hamas militant was killed and two wounded from Israeli army shelling, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported. Palestinians identified the casualty as 24-year-old Mahmoud Al-Abed Al-Nabahin.

Daoud Shihab, the spokesman for Islamic Jihad in Gaza said after the video went online: "There is consensus among [Palestinian] factions that there will be a response to Israeli aggression. The video broadcast by Al Mayadeen proves that the Israeli soldier was the one who attacked, which required a response on the part of the resistance forces because Palestinian blood is not cheap. The United Nations should take responsibility and react to the crimes of the occupation and put Israel on trial for its crimes."



