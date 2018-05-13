Jerusalem Soccer Club That Has Never Hired an Arab Adds 'Trump' to Official Name

The Beitar Jerusalem soccer club announced Sunday it intends to change its name to "Beitar Trump Jerusalem" in honor of the U.S. president and his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

"For 70 years, Jerusalem has waited for international recognition, until President Trump decided to act and recognize it as the eternal capital of the Jewish people," the club said on its Facebook page. "President Trump has demonstrated courage, vision and a true love to the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following him and putting Jerusalem on the map."

Beitar, the capital's largest soccer club, has never hired an Arab player, as its violently racist La Familia fan club has made it clear it will not tolerate such a move. In the 2012-2013 season, after Beitar’s then-owner Arcadi Gaydamak brought two Muslim players of Chechen origin to the team, La Familia members burned down the team’s clubhouse in Jerusalem.