Israeli Scholar's Solar Energy Report Chosen for Prestigious 'Change the World' Compendium

An Israeli scholar's report on solar energy use has been chosen for the initiative Change the World, One Article at a Time for 2017, published by Springer Nature.

The article by Dr. Avi Yosipof, head of the information systems program at the College of Law and Business in Ramat Gan, presents an algorithm that could provide a major contribution to green energy sources worldwide.

The articles for the Change the World initiative are chosen by the editors in chief of scientific journals published by Springer Nature. Yosipof’s article was published in the Journal of Cheminformatics.

Yosipof’s system deals with the use of a machine-learning algorithm. Based on data provided by solar cells fed into it, the system builds a mathematical model that makes possible the construction of more efficient solar cells.

The range of improvement, says Yosipof, is almost double. The research deals with new generation solar cells, called Generation 3, and is now only in the laboratory stage. Generation 2 of the solar cells is already on rooftops in Europe, although not in Israel. It will take a few more years for the Generation 3 solar cells to be available commercially.

Yosipof said he was surprised his article was selected. The achievement of Israeli research that led to the selection is the use of the developing field of data science and machine learning to bring about a breakthrough in green energy, which is a key focus of scientists and policy makers these days.

Yosipof says that his algorithm shows that various solar cells do not need to be built in a laboratory to check which is more efficient; the data can simply be fed into a computer.

