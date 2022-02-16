Israeli President Booed for Condemning Death of Elderly Palestinian

President Isaac Herzog was booed at a memorial ceremony on Tuesday evening after invoking one of the founders of contemporary Religious-Zionism while condemning the recent death of an elderly Palestinian who died after his detention by Israeli military forces in the West Bank.

Seventy-eight-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad died of a heart attack January 12 after being detained overnight by soldiers of the ultra-Orthodox Netzach Yehuda battalion.

Herzog made his remarks while speaking at a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, the son of the first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook and the longtime head of the influential Merkaz Harav Yeshiva.

To boos and jeers from the audience, Herzog recalled how Kook wrote of being “very sorry and ashamed” after witnessing an incident of Jew-on-Arab violence, asserting that “the words of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda are even more valid today.”

“Just a few days ago, we heard about a tragic case in which 80-year-old Omar As’ad was found dead in an incident that should be a warning sign for all of us. Jewish morality cannot include or be indifferent to this,” Herzog warned, eliciting an angry response from the audience.

Following an investigation, the IDF, which called the incident a “moral lapse,” stated that the elderly As’ad died after being handcuffed, gagged with a fabric strap, and forced to lie on his stomach in the cold. There was allegedly no attempt at medical intervention by the soldiers holding him in custody.

Responding to his detractors, Herzog claimed that everybody present needed “to recognize and to love the other, because we are all created in the image of God,” adding that the 78-year-old Palestinian “could have been one of our grandfathers.”

These comments echo those Herzog made last week, when he appealed to the teachings of Rabbi Kook, saying the death of As'ad “should serve as a warning sign for us all.” Herzog went on to say the incident contradicts the values of Israeli society, citing Deuteronomy (23:15) “let your camp be holy.” As'ad's death, he said, is “worlds away from the wise, profound, and precise teachings of Rav Kook.”

In a report issued last month following an internal investigation into the incident, the IDF said that once the operation was over, the soldiers removed the As'ad and the other detainees handcuffs. Soldiers claimed they believed As'ad was sleeping and for that reason did not try to wake him or check on him.

“The investigation found the incident to be serious and unfortunate. It indicates a moral failure and a failure of judgment, and severely harms human dignity,” the report read.

According to the report, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi stated that the soldiers' decision to leave As’ad without checking on him goes against the IDF’s moral obligations. IDF officials said the officers had created an “enabling atmosphere” for such incidents to occur in the future, and that they failed to enforce discipline.

The United States has demanded clarifications from Israel regarding the incident and the circumstances of As’ad’s death.

Following the incident, the IDF announced that the commander of the Netzah Yehuda battalion would be rebuked, and that two subordinate company and platoon commanders would be dismissed.