Israeli Police: Man Murders 3-year-old Son, Commits Suicide

A 3-year-old boy was found dead on Monday night in a car near the train station in Beit Yehoshua, with signs of violence on his body. Police reported that his father’s body was found near the railway line.

Preliminary investigations show that the father struck his son in the head and killed him. After that he parked the car at the station and threw himself onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train, and was killed.

On Sunday the father ran off with his son after wounding his wife in a stabbing attack. Police started searching for the two but failed to find them. The Ra’anana family was unknown to police and the father had no prior convictions or a history of mental illness.

Social services encountered the family only after learning that the father had disappeared with the boy.

An informant said the wife told her that the husband had mistakenly suspected her of adultery. Over the weekend they were at the husband’s parents’ home, where they seemed to have patched things up. But the two later had an argument. Their child, hearing the loud voices, woke up and his parents took him to their bed.

The man later stabbed the wife and took the boy while throwing away their cellphones. The couple also has a 7-year-old girl, who spent the day with her mother, who was being treated in the hospital.

A neighbor told Haaretz that the family seemed to be an ordinary, friendly one. “I’m shocked, we never would have believed such a thing could happen. They were always so polite and untroubled by problems in the building. The father and son seemed to have such wonderful relations. The mother was always with the children when they came home, always smiling. Last week was the first time I saw the man upset. He slammed the door and left in a huff.”

Paramedics received information about a pedestrian who had been hit by a train and found the man, along with his dead son in the car.