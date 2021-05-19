Israel-Gaza Clash: Officials Expect Cease-fire ‘Within Days’ as Rocket Barrages Continue

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War.

At least 213 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and 12 in Israel in one of the most deadly exchanges in years.

Israel carried out hundreds of air and several ground strikes in Gaza while Gazan militants have fired some 3,000 rockets at central and southern Israel since last Monday.

International efforts continue to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and Israel has reportedly denied a cease-fire several times.

LIVE UPDATES

9:18 A.M. Top Israeli Official: Barring Surprise Turn of Events, Gaza Cease-fire Expected on Thursday

A senior Israeli political official said Tuesday night that "if there is no surprising turn of events," a cease-fire with Gaza is expected on Thursday.

In Jerusalem, it is estimated that the military operation in Gaza will end within a few days, because the IDF and Hamas have reached their respective goals.

Despite this evaluation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear on Tuesday that he currently has no intention of halting Israel's current operation in Gaza.

Political officials made it clear Tuesday night that despite attempts by the international community to calm tensions, Israel has not yet held cease-fire talks with Hamas. (Jonathan Lis)

9:14 A.M. Israeli army strikes Islamist Jihad weapons production site

Israeli jets carried on an attack on Wednesday on an Islamist Jihad weapons production site in the Gaza Strip, an army statement said. (Yaniv Kobuvich)

9:09 A.M. No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians.

The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals.

Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia. (AP)

8:43 A.M. Two migrant works, who died Tuesday, identified as Thai citizens

Two people, who have been killed at a factory in southern Israel on Tuesday during a rocket barrage fired from the Gaza Strip, were identified as Sikharin Sangamram and Weerawat Krunboorirak, both are Thai citizens.

Sikharin Sangamram has only been in Israel for a few days before the incident happened. (Almog Ben Zikri)

7:46 A.M. The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on Hamas tunnels

The Israeli army assesses that some 7.5 miles of underground Hamas tunnels have been destroyed overnight Tuesday.

Airstrikes have also attacked Hamas command and control infrastructure, rocket fire launchers and evaluates that 10 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives were killed. (Almog Ben Zikri, Yaniv Kobuvich)

7:16 A.M Israeli army says it attempted to kill head of Hamas' military division

"Throughout the operation we have tried to assassinate Mohammed Deif," the IDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman said on Wednesday.

"We've tried to kill him several times," he added.

Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military division, has survived repeated failed Israeli attempts on his life throughout the years. (Almog Ben Zikri)

2:25 A.M. Sirens sound in Sderot and other towns in the region

1:55 A.M. U.S. condemns Erdogan for antisemitic comments

The United States storngly condemns Turkish President Erdogan's "recent anti-semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible," the U.S. State Department said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement "We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence." (Reuters)

12:56 A.M. Heavy rocket barrages on south and central Israel

Heavy barrages were fired at Ashdod and other cities int he south and center. Hamas' military wing has once again announced that it is targeting Israeli Air Force bases. (Fadi Amun)

12:03 A.M. Apartments of five Hamas commanders targeted, Israeli army says

The Israeli army said that fighter jets attacked military infrastructure and research and development complexes housed in apartments of five Hamas commanders. (Yaniv Kubovitch)

TUESDAY

11:46 P.M. Heavy Gaza rocket barrages fired at southern Israel

Heavy rocket salvos were fired from Gaza at Ashkelon, Ashdod and other communities in Israel's south. (Haaretz)

11:32 P.M. France calls for ceasefire between Israel, Gaza at UNSC

France's presidency on Tuesday called for a resolution at the United Nations Security Council to stop the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"Overall, the 3 countries agreed on 3 simple elements: the shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire, the U.N. Security Council must take up the subject and we have also called for a vote on a resolution on the subject," the presidency said in a statement after talks between Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah.

The statement added that the three countries had also agreed to launch a humanitarian initiative for the civilian population of Gaza in conjunction with the United Nations. (Reuters)

