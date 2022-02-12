Israeli Officer to Be Stationed in Bahrain, State Media Confirms, in First for Arab Country

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency.

The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.

Bahrain also said that the coalition's task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.

Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.

In early February Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a deal to formalize security ties between the two countries.

The security agreement helps promote intelligence cooperation, institutionalize training and formalize cooperation between the Bahraini and Israeli defense industries.

Gantz, the first Israeli defense minister to visit the Gulf monarchy, said the growing cooperation between the two nations “contributes to regional stability,” amidst an uptick in maritime attacks by Iran.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbor United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on common commercial interests and worries about Iran.

Morocco and Sudan followed suit, though relations with Khartoum have not been formalized.