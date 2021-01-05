Israeli Officer Shoots Dead Palestinian After Suspected Knife Attack, Officials Say

An Israeli security officer shot a Palestinian who threw a knife towards him in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's military said, and Palestinian officials said the man had been killed.

The incident occurred at a road junction situated near a cluster of Israeli settlements southwest of the Palestinian town of Bethlehem, the military said in a statement.

"(A) community security officer spotted a suspect approaching the junction. Following the suspicion, the security officer and an IDF soldier operated to stop the suspect by firing into the air," the statement said.

"The suspect threw a knife at the officer, who responded with fire and neutralised the suspect," the statement added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man's death, identifying his as 24-year-old Ahed Quqas from the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron.

According to reports on Palestinian media, Israeli army forces raided Quqas' town after the incident.