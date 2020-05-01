Israel Strikes Syrian Targets, State Media Says, Fourth Time in Two Weeks

Syrian state media said Israeli helicopters fired several missiles from the Golan Heights into Syrian territory in the night between Thursday and Friday.

The attack targeted several locations in the south of the country, and only made "limited material damage," SANA said.

The combat helicopters allegedly attacked in the Tel Ahmar area south of Quneitra. No casualties among Syrian military personnel stationed in the area were reported.

According to websites affiliated with the regime, three military posts were targeted in the Quneitra area, on the border.

Syrian state media said later on Friday an attack on an ammunition depot east of Homs city led to explosions in the city.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syria war, said an Israeli rocket attack was suspected. It also said the weapons warehouse, south of the city of Homs, is for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Friday's explosions wounded 10 civilians walking nearby, Homs health director Hassan al-Guindi told local Syrian media. Smoke columns could be seen from a distance and the sound of explosions echoed into Homs city.

Homs Governor Talal Barazi said it wasn't clear what caused the explosions.

Israel generally rarely confirms or denies such attacks, but it has been known to strike targets inside Syria from Israeli and Lebanese airspace in recent years, often aimed at Iran-linked militia.

Earlier this week, four members of a pro-Iran militia and three civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a Damascus suburb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

Last week, an opposition war monitor said that an alleged Israeli airstrike near the central Syrian city of Palmyra killed nine fighters, including six who were not Syrians and some who were loyal to the militant Hezbollah group.

On April 13, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at and near an SUV carrying members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Syria close to the border with Lebanon.