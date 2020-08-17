Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man Near Bethlehem

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man near Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to an army statement.

The army statement said he had attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail at the religious site, which is under Israeli control. There was no immediate information on the man's condition.

In 2002, Israel built a separation barrier around Rachel Tomb, effectively annexing it to Jerusalem.

The situation in the West Bank remains tense, but tampered somewhat by coronavirus fears and movement restrictions. Palestinians came out to protest against the peace deal between Israel and the UAE in several locations over the last few days.

Coordination mechanisms between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, which were interrupted following threats of annexation by the Netanyahu government, and escalating tensions over the Trump Mideast plan, have not resumed.

Meanwhile, the last two weeks have seen the situation in the Gaza Strip become more and more dire, with Israel responding to the launch of balloons laden with incendiary or explosive devices towards Israel with air strikes. Border protests, which was a recurring event in Gaza in 2019 but had become less frequent in the last few months, also resumed on Saturday.

Besides hitting Hamas military targets inside Gaza, Israel has also closed off the Strip completely, suspending fuel deliveries and shuttering the enclave's fishing zone.

Israeli defense officials believe that this escalation is an attempt by Hamas to pressure Israel to honor its commitments toward the militant group made as part of understandings reached last year.