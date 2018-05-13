Israel Wins 2018 Eurovision Song Contest

After lagging in the jury votes, Netta Barzilai comes back to overtake main rival Cyprus by winning the popular vote with her song "Toy" ■ Netanyahu calls Barzilai 'Israel's greatest ambassador' in personal phone call following win

Israel's singer Netta Barzilai aka Netta celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 12, 2018
Israel is the winner of the 2018 Eurovision contest with Netta Barzilai's song "Toy", overtaking Cyprus and Austria with the popular vote. This is the first time since 1998 that Israel wins the song contest, and fourth time overall.

Thanking the audience for their vote, Netta Barzilai praised their choice to accept diversity and for choosing something different. She proclaimed her victory by screaming: "I love my country!"

In a move that surpassed polling and expert opinions, Austria led the jury vote and held a substantial lead over Israel and Cyprus, the two projected leads. 

Cultue Minister Miri Regev spoke to Barzilai following the win, commending her for her performance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also posted praise on his social network accounts, and spoke to Barzilai on the phone personally following the win, calling her "charming and wonderful," and Israel's greatest ambassador.

  1. 1