Coronavirus Israel Live: Clinical Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine Begin

Israel, the West Bank and Gaza are dealing with a renewed coronavirus outbreak, leading to proposals and measures intended to curb its spread and mitigate the economic ramifications of the crisis by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

Israel currently has 10,641 active cases; 2,539 people have died. In the West Bank, there are 4,522 active cases and 512 deaths, and in Gaza 2,335 active cases and 32 deaths.

LIVE UPDATES

9:40 A.M. Clinical trials for Israeli vaccine begin

Israel began the first round of clinical trials for a potential Israeli coronavirus vaccine, produced by the Institute for Biological Research in Nes Tziona, on Sunday. The trials will last several months.

Volunteer Segev Harel was the first to receive the vaccine, which was given to him at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

The first stage will be to conduct preliminary safety trials on 80 healthy volunteers between 18 and 55, in Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and Hadassah University Hospital in Jerusalem, 40 people in each hospital. The trial will start at first with just two volunteers – and will be increased to 80 people gradually according to their reactions.

Every volunteer will receive a shot, either of the vaccine or a placebo. After a few hours of monitoring, they will be released to their homes and three weeks of follow-up. During this period, they will be examined for any side effects and to see whether they have developed antibodies to the virus. (Ido Efrati,Yaniv Kubovich)

SATURDAY

10 P.M. Government approves new COVID regulations, to go into effect Sunday morning

Commencing on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at 6 A.M., a new series of coronavirus regulations will go into effect until January 14, 2021.

The regulations were approved by the Israeli government on Friday evening, after they were approved by the coronavirus cabinet on Thursday, on the basis of recommendations received from the Health Ministry:

-- Training and competitions will be permitted for competitive athletes, children and youth, and with respect to swimming and motor sports, also for adults.

-- Driving lessons will be permitted, in accordance with the directives for travel in a private car, that is, the driver and up to two passengers.

-- Social services and other services described in Section 11(b) of the coronavirus regulations will be permitted, not only for essential care. This amendment permits the operation of "day centers and clubs for senior citizens" or services meant to alleviate loneliness among senior citizens, including those not within the framework of the local authority’s social work services, as well as libraries for the blind.

-- Sports training and competition facilities for competitive and professional athletes shall be permitted to operate.

-- In addition to national parks and nature reserves, outdoor heritage and antiquities sites shall also be allowed to operate.

-- Bed-and-breakfast accommodations with up to four completely separate units shall be permitted to operate, but all the guests in any one unit must live together. Operation of a hospitality complex in violation of these conditions shall constitute an offense for which the fine is NIS 5,000.

-- Businesses offering one-on-one treatments (such as, barbershops, hair and beauty salons) and alternative medicine shall be permitted to operate in accordance with regulations and by appointment only. It is clarified that these treatments include therapeutic horseback riding, mental and emotional therapies, as well as hydrotherapy swimming pools.

-- Drive-in movie venues shall be permitted to operate.

-- Worship, and that is, only prayer, shall be permitted (up to 10 people indoors and up to 20 outdoors). Worship in a house of prayer with more than the maximum number of people shall constitute a criminal offense, and each person present will be subject to a fine of NIS 500.

-- Events such as a wedding, party, ceremony or organized tour will be permitted, with up to 10 people if indoors, or up to 20 if outdoors.

-- It is prohibited to attend or organize sporting events, conferences, conventions, festivals and art or entertainment shows.

-- It is prohibited for an operator of a business located on public property or an owner of a private venue to hold a prohibited event, and service providers (such as, photography, videography, catering, music, lighting and infrastructure) are also barred from providing services to a prohibited event or an event in which the number of participants exceeds the maximum limit. Violators shall be subject to a to a fine of NIS 5,000.

-- The operator of a public or business venue in which services are provided by appointment (such as nonmedical services involving physical contact, alternative medical treatments, etc.) must retain the personal details of customers in the event that such information is needed for contact tracing. (Noa Landau)

4:45 P.M. Coronavirus czar fears spike in infection among Druze after mass funeral

Israel's outgoing coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu said on Saturday that he was concerned about a potential significant rise in infections in Druze communities following the mass funeral of a prominent sheikh, and said that anyone among the thousands who attended should be tested “in a few days.”

Gamzu also said that enforcement of coronavirus restrictions would be stepped up in Arab communities in the coming week, stating that the government plans to provide additional budgets to Arab localities to deal with the pandemic.

Figures from the Health Ministry and monitoring groups show that some 30 percent of the new confirmed cases over the past week were in Arab communities.

This past week, the Health Ministry stopped releasing statistics about communities that have 15 or fewer cases, saying their publication would result in the infected individuals’ identities becoming publicly known, while the monitoring groups say this makes it more difficult to track the spread of the virus. (Ido Efrati)

10:00 A.M. Thousands attend funeral of Druze sheikh

Sheikh Abu Zain Aldin Hassan Halabi, one of the most distinguished religious leaders in the Druze community, was laid to rest Saturday in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights after followers snatched his body from an Israeli hospital that refused to hand over his body because of COVID restrictions.

Thousands from nearby communities in the Golan and Galilee attended his funeral in Majdal Shams. The funeral was coordinated with the police and Health Ministry.

