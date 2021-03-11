Israel Vaccine Data: How Many Have Already Been Inoculated for COVID

Israel's vaccination drive is continuing apace, with more than half of the population inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 43 percent of the population receiving their second jab, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

According to the latest figures from Monday, Israel has inoculated over 5 million people (54.6 percent of the population), with nearly 100,000 people receiving a jab on Wednesday. Of the overall figure, nearly 4 million people (43 percent of the population) have received the second dose of the vaccine.

A study carried out by HMO Clalit shows that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech provides very high protection against symptomatic illness, severe illness and death, closely approaching the level of protection the companies announced from their Phase III clinical trial.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rolled out in Israel is 98.9 percent effective in preventing death two weeks after the second dose, Israeli data shows. More data analysis from Israel shows a person fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer's inoculation has a one in 1,000 chance of contracting the disease.

Israel has delivered 2,000 of a promised 5,000 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority, destined for healthcare workers in the West Bank. So far, Palestinians have received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, 2,000 of which were transferred to Gaza, after being briefly stopped by Israeli authorities.

The UAE also sent 20,000 shots of the Sputnik V to the coastal enclave via Egypt.