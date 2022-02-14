Israel to Offer New COVID Antibody Drug for At-risk People

Israeli health maintenance organizations are preparing to offer a new monoclonal antibody drug to people at high risk of developing serious cases of COVID-19.

Evusheld was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December, and the first shipment of the drug, which is made by AstraZeneca, is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. Health Maintenance Organizations plan to start using it immediately. Eligible recipients will mainly be those with preexisting conditions that severely suppress the immune system, such as those who have had bone marrow transplants.

The FDA approved the drug for people aged 12 and older who weigh at least 40 kilograms, haven’t previously had COVID-19 and haven’t recently been exposed to someone infected with the virus. Evusheld is a combination of two antibodies, and it is given as two successive shots to the muscle – one for each antibody.

The FDA said in a press statement that it approved the treatment for people with “moderate to severely compromised immune systems due to a medical condition or due to taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments” and who therefore “may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.” The drug is also intended for people with a history of severe adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines or components of these vaccines.

“Vaccines have proven to be the best defense available against COVID-19,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the statement. “However, there are certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option.”

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in the lab that mimic the immune system’s ability to repel viruses and bacteria. Evusheld uses the antibodies Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab, both of which are aimed specifically at the coronavirus’ spike protein and are supposed to prevent the virus from entering patients’ cells.

The clinical trial carried out by AstraZeneca consisted of 3,441 people who received the treatment and 1,731 who received a placebo. The initial analysis found that people who received Evusheld had a 77 percent reduced risk of developing symptomatic illness, and subsequent analysis found that the treatment provides protection for at least six months. However, additional follow-up will be needed to determine how long the protection lasts.

Possible side effects of the treatment include hypersensitivity reactions, bleeding in the area of the shot, headaches, fatigue and coughing. Serious adverse cardiac effects were rare, the FDA said, but “more trial participants had serious cardiac adverse events (such as myocardial infarction and heart failure) after receiving Evusheld compared to placebo.

“These participants all had risk factors for cardiac disease or a history of cardiovascular disease before participating in the clinical trial,” the statement added. “It is not clear if Evusheld caused these cardiac adverse events.”