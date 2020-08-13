Israel Successfully Tests Arrow-2 Missile Interceptor

Israel successfully tested its Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry Spokesperson said early Thursday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said tin relation to the test that "Israel faces far and near challenges and our technological patrol ... promises that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies and defend the State of Israel."

"The joint experiment with the United States expresses the friendship and partnership between the countries and the United States' deep commitment to the security of Israeli citizen," Gantz added. "We will continue to work together to strengthen the capabilities of the security system - in the air, at sea, on land and in cyberspace. "

The Administration for Research, Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure in the Ministry of Defense, together with the American Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israeli Air Force, conducted a successful interception experiment of the Arrow weapon system with the Arrow 2 interceptor in the center of Israel at 11:45 p.m, the IDF spokesperson said. The experiment was carried out from an experimental field in the center of the country led by IAI.

The Arrow-2 and a newer generation system, Arrow-3, serve as the top tier of an integrated Israeli shield built up with U.S. backing to withstand various potential missile salvoes.

"MDA remains committed to assisting the government of Israel as it upgrades its national missile defense capability against current and emerging threats," said the MDA director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill.