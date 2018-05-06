Israel Strikes Hamas Position in Gaza Used to Send 'Kite Bombs'

Palestinians prepare to set kites on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018.

The Israel Air Force on struck a Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday night, the Israeli military said Sunday morning. The strike, near the border fence, occurred after a position next to the fence was used by Palestinians to send firebombs tied to kites into Israel, the military said.

On Friday, the health ministry in Gaza said 70 Palestinians had been wounded by Israeli live fire as thousands protested along the Gaza-Israel border fence. According to the Israeli military, riots broke out at five locations along the fence, with protesters burning tires, throwing stones and flying kites with flammable material with the aim of starting fires in Israeli territory.

On Saturday night, Hamas' military wing blamed Israel for the killing six of its men in an explosion in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli military denied any involvement in the blast.

Wednesday saw ten firefighters gaining control of a fire that destroyed some 60 acres of land near Kibbutz Be'eri near the Gaza border, which local regional councils said was caused by a firebomb tied to a kite.