Israel Sees Decline in Serious COVID Cases as Omicron Wave Wanes

The number of serious COVID cases in Israel decreased by 74 patients in a day, according to official figures published on Tuesday, in a further sign that the omicron wave is waning.

There are currently 1,161 patients in serious condition, according to the Health Ministry, down from 1,235 the day before. Overall capacity in hospitals across the country stands at 72 percent, after peaking at 97.9 percent last week.

Out of the active serious cases, 355 are in critical condition and 288 are on ventilators, with both figures slightly decreasing from the day before.

Israel logged 23 COVID-related deaths on Monday, and a total of 9,226 deaths since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Meanwhile, 43,852 new COVID cases were detected on Monday, compared to 52,600 on Sunday. The rate of positive tests also decreased, standing at 24.1 percent.

The R number – the average number of people each coronavirus carrier infects – continued its decline to 0.82. It has been steadily decreasing since early January.

The number is calculated from data from the past 10 days, and any number below 1 indicates that the pandemic is shrinking.

Israel's COVID czar, Salman Zarka, said on Monday that Israel had detected some 700 cases of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which is more contagious than the dominant strain.

Starting Monday, the requirement to present a proof of vaccination will apply only to venues or events defined as sites of "particularly high infection risk."

The Education Ministry released data showing that only about 30 percent of students required to perform antigen tests have reported their results to the ministry.

According to the new COVID guidelines, students are not required to isolate if they were in contact with a verified patient but must instead perform a rapid antigen test twice a week.