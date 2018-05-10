Israel Says Informed Russia Ahead Large-scale Strike on Iranian Targets in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / SERGEI ILNITSKY

Israel forewarned Russia of its strikes on Thursday against multiple targets in Syria, an Israeli military spokesman said.

"The Russians were informed prior to our attack by the established mechanisms that we have," Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters without elaborating.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman also said on Thursday he hoped the latest round of violence with Iran on the Syrian frontier was over, after Israel has hit "almost all of the Iranian infrastructure in Syria".

Iranian forces in Syria had launched a rocket attack on Israeli army bases in the Golan Heights early on Thursday, Israel said, prompting one of the heaviest Israeli barrages in Syria since the conflict there began in 2011.

Lieberman said none of the Iranian rockets struck inside Israeli-held territory, and they either fell short or were shot down by Israeli defences.

On the Golan Heights, Israeli schoolchildren went to class as usual on Thursday morning after sirens had sent residents into shelters overnight.

Reuters contributed to this report