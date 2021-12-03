Israel's Number of Confirmed Omicron Cases Rises to Seven

Israel reported Friday that the number of confirmed omicron cases in the country has climbed to seven.

Out of the confirmed seven cases, the Health Ministry said that four are unvaccinated. Of the remaining three, two have received a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and one was administered with AstraZeneca's jab.

In addition, six have returned from a sub-Saharan country and only one from a European country. An additional 27 suspected cases are also believed to have been infected after exposure to the virus.

The Health Ministry labeled 22 as "unprotected," meaning they have not received a vaccine dose within the last 6 months or are simply unvaccinated.

On Thursday, the emergency order instructing Israel's security service to track confirmed carriers of the omicron variant of COVID-19 expired.

Meanwhile, the R number, which represents the average number of people each coronavirus carrier will infect, dropped to 1 on Friday, after rising above 1 on November 8 for the first time since September.

The R number is based on statistics from 10 days earlier, and a number above 1 indicates that the pandemic is growing.

Moreover, 478 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, while the number of serious cases stood at 112 and has remained below 150 during the past two weeks, compared to around 700 in late September.