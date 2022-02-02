Israel's Defense Minister Gantz Lands in Bahrain for Two-day Visit

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz began a surprise visit on Wednesday to Bahrain, his spokesperson said.

It is the first visit of an Israeli defense minister to Bahrain. Gantz was welcomed at the airport by Bahrain Defense Minister Abdulla bin Hasan Al Nuaimi.

On Thursday, Gantz will sign a memorandum of understanding with Baharani leaders during his two-day visit. Gantz will also meet with Bahrahini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Gantz's visit follows the visit of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to Bahrain in September. At the time it was the highest-level official Israeli visit to the Gulf state since the countries established ties last year.

Lapid and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed security, including Iran, and economic issues. During his visit, Lapid also inaugurated Israel's Embassy in Manama.

Open gallery view Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Bahrain, February 2, 2022. Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Ministry of Defense

In November Gantz embarked on an historic trip to Morocco, as the first Israeli defense minister to do so. During his trip Gantz signed a defense memorandum with his Moroccan counterpart, Abdellatif Loudiyi.

After signing the memorandum at Morocco's defense ministry, Gantz also met with Lt. Gen. Belkhir El Farouk, inspector general.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbour United Arab Emirates normalised relations with Israel in 2020 in a U.S.-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on common commercial interests and worries about Iran. Sudan and Morocco followed suit.