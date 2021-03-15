Coronavirus Live: Starting Tuesday, Israelis Can Fly in From All Locations Ahead of Election

Months into its mass coronavirus vaccination campaign, Israel sees a drop in COVID infections and in the number of serious cases. Israel has reopened commerce and culture for vaccinated people, but some restrictions remain on inbound and outbound flights. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 6,025 Israelis have died of the virus.

Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip have received 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by Israel. A total of 1,943 people have died of COVID in the West Bank, while 566 have died in Gaza.

LIVE UPDATES

10:43 Israelis can fly in from all locations, ministers decide

Israel has reopened its skies to flights from all locations and to all destinations, removing some restriction on incoming flights to allow Israelis stuck abroad to return to the country ahead of the election next Tuesday.

Ministers, however, decided to keep the 3,000-cap on daily arrivals. The amended regulations will come into effect on Tuesday. (Haaretz)

8:20 A.M. Vaccine immunity duration 'probably longer than half a year,’ says pandemic czar

The duration of immunity afforded by the coronavirus vaccines is still unknown, but will “probably be longer than half a year,” coronavirus czar Nachman Ash told Army Radio on Monday morning.

Ash explained that the duration will ultimately depend on the results of trials, epidemiological data, whether the vaccines can protect against all new strains, and to what extent vaccinated people become infected with COVID beyond the currently anticipated rates. For now, however, he noted that he expects the duration to be extended beyond the current duration of six months, and that the duration will not be known with certainty in the near future.

Ash also shared his optimism and surprise sparked by the continued drop in COVID figures, describing Sunday’s figures as “very good.” (Haaretz)

SUNDAY

11:26 P.M. Court gives state until Monday to figure out how many Israelis are stuck abroad

Israel's High Court of Justice demanded on Sunday that the state provide an updated estimate of how many Israelis remain stuck abroad by 4 P.M. on Monday.

At Sunday’s hearing on a petition against the cabinet decision limiting how many Israelis can return each day, the state said that around 1,300 Israelis were still stuck overseas as of last Friday, based on a survey conducted by the Foreign Ministry. (Hagar Shezaf)

7:11 P.M. Israel’s death toll passes grim 6,000 milestone

6,000 Israelis have passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

On February 4, the death toll in Israel stood at 5,000, and January was declared as the most deadly month since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,460 deaths, which authorities attributed to the spread of the hyper-contagious British coronavirus strain.

However, data from the Health Ministry shows that the daily number of deaths has been on the decline since February. Data collected from Israel’s world-leading vaccine rollout shows initial success in reducing the infection rate and lowering the number of patients in serious condition. (Haaretz)

4:21 P.M. Israel to launch rapid testing program next week

Israel will launch its COVID rapid testing program on Sunday of next week, the Health Ministry said Sunday. Authorities plan to use the rapid tests to allow people to enter locations that require the so-called green passport given to those who have been vaccinated or can prove that they have recovered from the coronavirus. Entry to places that require the "green passport," like restaurants and cinemas, will be restricted to those who have been vaccinated or have recovered, as well as those testing negative for an on-site rapid test. Businesses will be able to order rapid testing kits from a list of approved vendors published on the Health Ministry's site, the ministry said. (Ido Efrati)

4:05 P.M. Israel set to reopen nightclubs for 'green passport' holders next week

Nightclubs will reopen to those with the so-called green passport when the next set of coronavirus restrictions are lifted – likely Sunday of next week, although the exact arrangement will be decided upon later this week. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that in light of the R number's drop to below 0.8 and the decrease in the number of seriously ill patients – which he attributed to the 5 million Israelis who have gotten vaccinated – "it's time to allow clubs to be opened, too." (Ido Efrati)

2:04 P.M. State to High Court: Cap on returning travelers remains intact, but can return from any location

The state told the High Court of Justice on Sunday that it intends to maintain its quota of allowing only 3,000 Israeli citizens into the country each day, but that it will reopen the skies to flights from all locations.

The state also said that returning travelers will still need to self-isolate in accordance with existing regulations, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 strains in Israel.

The Foreign Ministry has asked, the state said, to conduct a survey as soon as possible to determine how many Israelis currently located outside the country want to return to vote in the March 23 election. The statement added that law enforcement officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the quarantine of arrivals.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that the cap should not be increased in light of new strains of the virus, although the managing director of Ben-Gurion International Airport told the High Court that airport staff could handle the entry of around 4,000 incoming passengers a day while observing coronavirus regulations. (Netael Bandel)

10:21 A.M. Infection rate reaches 5-month low

Israel's R number – the number of people a person sick with COVID infects – has dropped to 0.78, a five-month low, a report by Israel's Military Intelligence published Sunday shows.

According to Health Ministry statistics, 5,988 Israelis have died of COVID-19. There are currently 626 Israelis in serious condition – down from 750 two weeks ago. On Saturday 773 people tested positive for the virus, after 2.9 percent of tests conducted came back positive. (Haaretz)

