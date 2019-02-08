Israel Police Identify Body of 19-year-old Woman Stabbed Near Jerusalem
The woman is Ori Ansbacher from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa who was a national service volunteer
Police have identified the body of the woman found dead Thrusday outside Jerusalem as that of Ori Ansbacher, a 19-year-old from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa.
The police are looking for suspects, with the investigation focusing on the efforts of the forensics lab and looking through security cameras' footage.
Ansbacher was a national service volunteer and the daughter of a rabbi at a yeshiva in Tekoa.
Four people found near the body's location were detained for interrogation on Thursday. They were released under no suspicion.
A police source told Haaretz this was "one of the harshest cases we've seen in the past few years."
The body of Ansbacher was found naked, with stab wounds to her chest, at Ein Yael, southwest of Jerusalem, not far from the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo. Police are treating the case as a murder. The Shin Bet security service is also involved in the probe.
Ansbacher's parents said on Friday that she had "a pure spirit" with an endless desire to make the world a better place.
She will be laid to rest Friday afternoon in Tekoa.
