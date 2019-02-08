Israel Police Identify Body of 19-year-old Woman Stabbed Near Jerusalem

Police have identified the body of the woman found dead Thrusday outside Jerusalem as that of Ori Ansbacher, a 19-year-old from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa.

The police are looking for suspects, with the investigation focusing on the efforts of the forensics lab and looking through security cameras' footage.

Ori Ansbacher.

Ansbacher was a national service volunteer and the daughter of a rabbi at a yeshiva in Tekoa.

Four people found near the body's location were detained for interrogation on Thursday. They were released under no suspicion.

A police source told Haaretz this was "one of the harshest cases we've seen in the past few years."

The body of Ansbacher was found naked, with stab wounds to her chest, at Ein Yael, southwest of Jerusalem, not far from the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo. Police are treating the case as a murder. The Shin Bet security service is also involved in the probe.

Ansbacher's parents said on Friday that she had "a pure spirit" with an endless desire to make the world a better place.

The murder site near Jerusalem, February 8, 2019.

Israeli forces are seen at the scene of a suspected murder on the outskirts of Jerusalem, February 7, 2019. Olivier Fitoussi

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

She will be laid to rest Friday afternoon in Tekoa.