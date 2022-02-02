Ministry Rules Out Possible Oil Spill Off Israel's Coast

The Environmental Protection Ministry ruled out a possible oil spill off the coast of central Israel on Wednesday after a large patch of discolored water was observed on the previous day.

The area which was inspected spans some 20 to 40 kilometers (12.5 to 25 miles) between Rishon Letzion in the south and Netanya in the north. The ministry has originally declared the possible spill a tier-3 national event, but have since revised the status.

Vessels and forces enlisted in the investigation have been recalled but according to the ministry the situation room created to monitor the situation will continue operations at this time.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said Wednesday: "After monitoring efforts throughout the day, no indications of an oil spill have been found. As such, we decided to conclude the event. We will continue to stand guard and inspect the source of the suspicions for the spill."

On Tuesday, satellite imagery captured the possible spill west of Ashdod, sparking concern among officials. A Defense Ministry reconnaissance flight then confirmed the presence of a large patch that could be oil.

Last February, an oil spill polluted beaches on a 170-kilometer (106-mile) stretch of the coast in the country's worst ever case of maritime pollution.

In December, a committee set up after that spill recommended a significant bolstering of personnel and equipment in the Environmental Protection Ministry. A committee composed of the directors-general of several ministries urged that an intelligence apparatus be established for early detection of and warning of oil leaks at sea, in addition to boosting personnel and equipment at the ministry.

Zalul, an organization dedicated to protecting the sea and the country's water sources, warned on Tuesday that the country is not prepared to deal with a large-scale case of pollution and that the lessons from last year's spill have not been implemented.