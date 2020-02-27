LISTEN: Israel’s Ready for Coronavirus – but Not for Women in Power
Can a women’s party shake up Israel’s deadlocked political landscape? Is Israel ready for a Coronavirus outbreak? Why are none of the parties addressing the global climate emergency? And can Ben & Jerry's sweeten a bitter election campaign? LISTEN FREE
Just days ahead of Israel's third election in under a year, host Simon Spungin is joined by Dina Kraft and Ruth Schuster for a wide-ranging discussion of some of the issues that have flown under the radar in this campaign.
We discuss the formation of a new women's party, dedicated to advancing issues of gender equality and to stamping out violence against women.
We also ask why none of the parties have put the global climate emergency on their platforms, despite the fact that it appears to be the most important issue for young voters.
To wrap things up, we check in on Israel's preparedness for an outbreak of the Coronavirus here and get an update on the case of alleged child abuser Malka Leifer and the six-year battle to extradict her to Asutralia, where she is facing 74 sexual abuse charges.
Recommended related reading:
Israel’s New Women’s Party Promises a ‘Different Kind of Leadership’ / Dina Kraft
Netanyahu: No Need to Postpone Election Over Coronavirus
We’re Giving Coral Cancer Too: The Climate Change Stories on Our Radar / Ruth Schuster
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now