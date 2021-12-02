Israel Eases Criteria for Allowing Entry to Kids Born Abroad to Israeli Parents

The Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that it had eased the criteria for Israelis living abroad to register their children with local consulates, allowing them to enter the country, only days after the government imposed a temporary ban on entry by non-residents amid alarm over the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“As part of the registration of a child born abroad, in cases where it is not possible to produce medical documents about the pregnancy or the birth – it will be possible to sign a statement according to which the mother on the birth certificate is the mother,” the ministry stated, citing a decision by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

“This relief applies to children born abroad to parents who are both Israeli citizens [and] who have lived abroad permanently for more than five years.”

Over the summer, citizens living abroad who had found themselves unable to enter the country with foreign-born children because of the pandemic sued the government, demanding that it scrap the requirement that children of Israelis born outside the country must be registered with the local consulate as a condition for entering the country.

They also demanded that the government allow their children to enter Israel on their foreign passports, as they were accustomed to doing before the pandemic.

The petitioners argued that requiring children to be registered at the Israeli consulate as a condition for entering the country is inconsistent with the law. “The act of registering a child does not add or detract from that child’s status as an Israeli citizen,” their petition said, noting that citizens cannot be barred from their own country.

In October, the High Court of Justice ordered the government to reconsider its policy, prompting the Interior Ministry to reply that the rules were recently amended to permit the unregistered children of Israelis born abroad to visit Israel up until the end of the year, as long as the parents file a request with an Israeli embassy abroad and commit to registering their children within 60 days of their return to their home abroad.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz later announced that starting November 1, vaccinated tourists would be allowed into the country. However, with the emergence of the omicron variant at the end of November, Israel decided to once again bar foreigners from entering the country for at least two weeks.