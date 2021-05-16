Gaza Flare-up: Israel Bombs Home of Hamas Chief After Heavy Rocket Barrages Target Tel Aviv

Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War. At least 181 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, and 10 in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges in years.

On Saturday, an Israeli man was killed after a barrage of rocket fire targeted Tel Aviv and central Israel, shattering two days of calm in the region. Buildings and infrastructure have been damaged in several cities in central Israel and the IDF downed a media tower housing offices of Al Jazeera, The Associated Press, and other media outlets.

Israel carried out hundreds of air and several ground strikes in Gaza, but IDF troops did not enter Gaza as part of a ground invasion. Gazan militants have fired more than a 2,300 rockets at central and southern Israel since Monday.

1:12 P.M. Gaza death toll climbs to 181, including 52 children

At least 182 Palestinians, including 52 children were killed in Gaza since the heavy fighting between Israel and broke out last week, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 1,225 Palestinians have been wounded in the recent round of hostilities. (Haaretz)

1:09 P.M. Israeli army reports attempted shooting attack in West Bank; no casualties

The Israeli army reported an attempted shooting attack at Bani Naim Junction near Hebron in the West Bank.

No casualties were reported. The Israeli army is currently searching for the suspects. (Hagar Shezaf)

1 P.M. Two rockets fall in Netivot, no casualties reported

12:59 P.M. Gantz extends state of emergency in Ashkelon, Ashdod

Defense Minister Benny Gantz extended a legal state of emergency in Ashdod and Ashkelon until Tuesday. The move will postpone all legal hearings that are slated for the coming days, apart from urgent hearings. (Netael Bandel)

12:44 P.M. Two Jordanians arrested after crossing border

Two Jordanian citizens armed with knives were arrested in Gilboa after crossing the border. The two were stopped on Route 6666, which connects Ma'ale Gilboa to Beit Alfa.

The two were suspected of crossing the border during the night with the intent of reaching Jerusalem. (Noa Shpigel)

12:36 P.M. Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's 'flagrant violations' of Palestinian rights

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday condemned Israel's "flagrant violations" of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to military operations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza entered their seventh day. (Reuters)

12:26 P.M. Heavy Gaza rocket fire at southern Israel resumes

Rockets from Gaza were launched at Ashkelon, Ashdod and other southern communities as hostilities between Hamas and Israel persists. (Haaretz)

12:23 West Bank death toll rises to 12 as Palestinian clash with IDF

A Palestinian who was shot in Nablus has died of his wounds, bringing the number of West Bank Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers since the beginning of violent clashes last week to 12, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Muhammad Yunes Khalil Frihat, a 15-year-old boy who was injured in clashes in the Israeli army in the Hebron area on Wednesday, died of his wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry stated. (Jack Khoury)

12:20 P.M. Saudi foreign minister condemns 'forcible' evictions in East Jerusalem

12:15 P.M. Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities

11:21 A.M. Military says it continues to strike Hamas targets in Gaza

The military said Sunday that it had conducted airstrikes on 11 rocket laundpads in Shujaiyeh and Khan Yunis during the morning, as well as a cell in Khan Yunis that fired rockets at Israel. (Yaniv Kubovich)

12:13 P.M. Israel targeted Hamas intelligence headquarters, army says

Israel targeted a Hamas intelligence headquarters the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit said. (Yaniv Kubovich)

Open gallery view Rocket interceptions over central Tel Aviv, tonight. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

11:09 A.M. Gaza Health Ministry: 26 killed in Israeli strikes overnight, including eight children

The death toll in Israeli strikes in Gaza overnight has risen to 26, including eight children, according to Gaza's health ministry. Another 50 were wounded, it said. (Haaretz)

10:45 A.M. Gaza death toll rises to 174, its health ministry says

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 174, including 47 children and 29 women, while 1,200 have been wounded, according to the health ministry in the enclave. (Haaretz)

10:29 A.M. Israeli diplomatic officials believe international backing for operation nearly exhausted

Diplomatic officials in Jerusalem have made the assessment that international support for the military operation in Gaza has nearly been exhausted, with Sunday thought to be potentially decisive on the diplomatic front. U.S. official Hady Amr met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday and has been holding talks aimed at obtaining a cease-fire, and the UN Security Council was set to hold a meeting on the conflict in the afternoon. (Jonathan Lis)

10:11 A.M. At least eight Palestinians killed in overnight strikes, including two doctors, Gaza Health Ministry says

At least eight people were killed and 45 wounded in Gaza by Israeli attacks on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday. Most of the dead and wounded were civilians, the ministry said. Rescue services said the toll was likely to rise, as there were still people trapped under rubble. The dead included two doctors, the director of an internal medicine department and a well-known neurologist, authorities said. (Jack Khoury)

10:05 A.M. Gantz meeting with U.S. official Hady Amr

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with U.S. official Hady Amr, on Sunday morning, the Biden administration's deputy assistant secretary for Israel and Palestinian affairs. (Jonathan Lis)

10 A.M. Security cabinet to convene at 11 A.M.

The security cabinet was set to convene at 11 A.M. on Sunday ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on the conflict in Gaza in the afternoon. Ministers were to be briefed on the reslts of overnight strikes in Gaza and rioting in mixed-population cities. (Jonathan Lis)

9:28 A.M. Foreign airlines continue suspending flights to Israel

Foreign airlines will continue suspending incoming and outgoing flights in the upcoming days due to Israel's escalation with Hamas in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza War.

Only a few foreign airlines continue to operate flights to Israel, including Israel's flag carrier El Al, as well as Israir and Arkia. Ethiopian Airlines, Fly Dubai, and Aegean Airlines will also continue to operate flights to and from Israel.

Delta, United Airlines and Lufthansa were among the first companies to halt their flights to Israel, as hundreds of rockets were fired at central Israel by Gaza militants. (Rina Rozenberg Kandel)

9:22 A.M. 120 rockets launched from Gaza overnight, Israeli army says

Since 7 P.M. on Saturday, about 120 rockets were launched from Gaza into Israeli territory, 11 of which fell in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

The army added that dozens of rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. (Almog Ben Zikri)

9:03 A.M. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken expresses support to AP President

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Gary Pruitt, AP's president, to express concern about the Israeli airstrike on the Gaza building housing journalists from AP and other outlets.

The State Department said Blinken offered his support for independent journalists and noted the “indispensability” of their reporting in conflict zones. He also expressed relief that the AP team in Gaza was safe. (Associated Press)

8:39 A.M. Police arrested 15 Jerusalem residents last night

Police arrested on Saturday night 15 residents of the Old City of Jerusalem suspected of disorderly conduct, violence and causing damage in the city last week.

According to the police statement, the detainees are in their 20s, and they will later today attend hearings on extending their detention. (Jonathan Lis)

8:10 A.M. US Secretary of Defense Austin speaks to Gantz

The Pentagon stated that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III had a phone call with Benny Gantz last night.

The statement said that "Secretary Austin reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself. He strongly condemned the continued onslaught of attacks by Hamas and other terrorists groups targeting Israeli civilians. The Secretary shared his view on the need to restore calm." (Haaretz)

7:46 A.M. UN Security Council to convene today over Israel, Hamas

The UN Security Council will convene on Sunday to discuss the escalation between Israel and Hamas.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan, the Palestinian representative and the Israeli ambassador, Gilad Erdan, will speak. (Jonathan Lis)

7:43 A.M. Jews forbidden to enter Temple Mount

Jewish worshippers who arrived at Jerusalem's Temple Mount were informed that entry is closed to Jews until further notice, although Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan, has ended. (Nir Hasson)

7:42 A.M. Gantz extends state of emergency in Lod

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has extended the state of emergency in Lod by an addtional 48 hours. (Josh Breiner)

7:21 A.M. Israeli army attacks homes of Hamas leader Sinwar and his brother

The Israel Defense Forces attacked the homes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Yunis, which it said served as a military headquarters. Sinwar was not home at the time of the bombing. Sinwar's brother, who was in charge of Hamas personnel and logistics, was also targeted.

n addition, the army said that it hit targets in Hamas’ tunnel network in the northeastern Gaza Strip, and that in the previous two days, 45 of Hamas’ rocket launchers had been attacked. (Yaniv Kubovich)

6:52 P.M. Health authorities in Gaza report five more dead

The health authorities in the Gaza Strip have reported five more deaths and 40 more injuries in the recent wave of attacks by Israel, taking the total number of dead since the fighting broke out to 150. (Jack Khoury)

6:19 A.M. Rocket sirens sounded in Israel's border towns

6:12 A.M. Israeli army recommends further strikes in Gaza before negotiating process begins

The Israel Defense Forces has recommended to the government that it approve further attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip before launching an accelerated negotiation process.

The IDF expects the fighting to continue for another few days, during which there will be further attempts to assassinate senior Hamas officials.

In recent days, Hamas has delivered messages to Israel in an attempt to reach a quick cease-fire, but Israel has replied that the time is not ripe.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time in two days. The United States is not demanding that Israel halt its attacks immediately, but it seems to seek an end to the fighting soon. The West Bank has witnessed a serious escalation, with 11 Palestinians killed on Friday by the IDF. (Amos Harel)

3.11 A.M. UN head 'deeply disturbed' by Israeli airstrikes

A UN spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply disturbed” by the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City housing offices of several international media organizations and residential apartments, and is “dismayed” by the increasing number of civilian casualties.

“The secretary-general reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, an Israeli airstrike pulverized a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media after warning that it was being targeted.

Guterres singled out the death of 10 members of the same family including children as a result of an Israeli airstrike Friday in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday. (The Associated Press)

2:34 A.M. Israel bombs the home of Hamas’s chief in Gaza

Israel bombed the home of Hamas’s chief in Gaza, Yahwa Sinwar, early on Sunday. No injuries were reported from the strike.

At least three Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes across the coastal enclave, health officials said, and many were injured as the sounds of heavy bombardment roared through the night. (Reuters)

2:25 A.M. Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel

Rocket sirens sounded over southern Israel, including the city of Be'er Sheva and the Bedouin city of Rahat. (Haaretz)

2.15 A.M. IDF launches extensive attacks on Gaza

1.15 A.M. Israeli airforce striking Gaza, three dead, reports say

Reports from the Gaza say that the Israeli airforce is carrying out dozens of strikes on the Strip. According to Al Jazeera, at least three Palestinians were killed in the latest wave of attacks, with dozens more injured. (Haaretz)

12:48 A.M. No casualties reported from latest round of Gaza missiles

No immediate casualties were reported in the latest wave of rockets fired toward Israel from Gaza. Shrapnel was reported in the central Israel city of Bat Yam. (Bar Peleg)

12:37 A.M. Palestinian Health Ministry: one shot dead in clashes with IDF

The Health Ministry in Ramallah has reported that a Palestinian was shot dead by the IDF after clashes in the city of Tulkarm, marking the tenth Palestinian to be killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of the violence.

The Palestinian Authority counted ten Palestinians who were killed over the weekend by IDF soldiers, with 50 more injured, mostly by live ammunition. Of the wounded, eight are in a critical condition. (Jack Khoury)

12:20 A.M. Third salvo of rockets fired toward Tel Aviv, central Israel

12:15 A.M. Second rocket barrage targets Tel Aviv within minutes

12:10 A.M. Rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv and central Israel

Rocket sirens sounded over Tel Aviv for fourth time on Friday, with sirens also going off over the central and southern Israel.

The sirens also went off over Ramle, Lod, Holon, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Gush Dan, HaSharon, Ashdod as well as southern Israel and the Judean foothills. (Haaretz)

