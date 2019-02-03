Israel Begins Building Overground Gaza Barrier

The Defense Ministry announced Sunday it has begun constructing the overground portion of the Gaza border barrier.

The border administration began the works on Thursday, a statement said. The overground section will be 65 kilometers (40 miles) long and will be six meters (20 feet) high.

The Defense Ministry statement said the western part of the overground border will connect to the new sea barrier the IDF has begun building.

>> Israeli army reveals barrier against Hamas naval commandos

"The border is uniquely suited to the threats from the Gaza Strip and will give a comprehensive solution to preventing entry into Israel," the Defense Ministry's border administration head said.

The barrier is meant to prevent underground tunnels from Gaza. As Haaretz previously reported, the project, estimated to cost 3 billion shekels ($833 million), will include a concrete wall fitted with sensors and reaching dozens of meters deep into the ground and standing six meters high from ground level.