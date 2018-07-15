Israel Asks Court to Extend Present Military Draft Law by Seven Months

The government has asked the High Court of Justice to extend the validity of the current military draft law by an additional seven months, until the end of the Knesset winter session in April 2019.

The request is intended to allow the Knesset more time to pass a new draft law.

In September 2017, the High Court overturned the present draft law ruling it unconstitutional, saying the law infringed on the principle of equality in a discriminatory manner. The law exempts ultra-Orthodox Jews from compulsory military service while they are studying in yeshiva. The court said its ruling would take effect within a year.

The request was submitted by the State Prosecutor’s Office following a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, with the consent of Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit.

The petition says that it is “truly a last resort”, detailing the measures taken by the government in order to formulate a new blueprint for drafting yeshiva students. The High Court petition notes that a committee was set up last October, headed by Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, to formulate an outline for the new bill. “Despite efforts to amend the current law which regulates military service while abiding by court rulings, it has transpired in recent days that the legislative process cannot be completed in the time specified by the court” says the brief.

It adds that this is a complex and very dense topic, which the High Court itself had recognized as best served by reaching an agreement. “The induction of yeshiva students is one of the most complicated and sensitive issues facing Israeli society” says the petition. “This matter involves questions of identity, culture, economics, society and religion, questions which the court ruled had better be resolved by consent, as far as possible. Amending of the law is required in order to reach a balance between various interests and clashing objectives.”

Last week, Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) said that if the High Court did not extend the current law he would resign at the end of the Knesset summer session, which happens this week. Litzman’s position counters that of other Haredi Knesset members, who wanted the law passed during the current session.

Earlier this month the new draft bill passed its first Knesset vote. The new version of the law calls for a system of civic sanctions such as the denial of benefits given by the state to yeshiva seminaries, along with the creating of incentives for draftees, such as increasing living expenses and the financing of undergraduate studies for anyone completing full military service.

The ruling was handed down by an expanded panel of nine justices, headed by then-president of the court Miriam Naor. Justice Noam Sohlberg was the only dissenter. The ruling determined that the law’s annulment would take effect in one year so that the Knesset would have time to pass a new version. The eight justices agreed with the position of the petitioners, the Movement for Quality Government, that the law perpetuates inequality between nonreligious youths who are required to enlist in the army and ultra-Orthodox youth who are exempt.

The current controversy has its origins in a 2012 ruling by the High Court of Justice that found the so-called Tal Law, which gave draft deferments to full-time ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, was unconstitutional. It has since been amended but has come in for continued criticism from the court.