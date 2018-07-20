Two Palestinians Said Killed in Fire Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

Two Palestinians were killed in an exchange of fire between Israeli troops and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday afternoon.

The Israeli army said it attacked several Hamas targets along the Strip.

According to reports from the Strip, snipers fired at Israeli troops in the southern Strip. The Israeli army then reportedly retaliated with tank fire aimed at a Hamas post east of Khan Yunis, and in that attack two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured.

At the same time, thousands of Palestinians marched toward the Israeli border with Gaza as part of weekly demonstrations dubbed 'the marches of return.'

So far 140 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire during such protests, which began last March.