Tel Aviv, Haifa Will Be Destroyed if Israel Acts 'Foolishly,' Senior Iranian Cleric Says

In this January 5, 2018 file photo, Iranian senior cleric Ahmad Khatami delivers his sermon during Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran.

A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday that if Israel acts "foolishly," Tel Aviv and Haifa would be destroyed during prayers at Tehran University, state TV reported.

"We will expand our missile capabilities despite Western pressure ... to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed," the hard-line cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said, to chants of "Death to America," and "Death to Israel."

Khatami also said that Europeans could not be trusted, after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would remain in a 2015 nuclear deal even after the United States quit the pact.

"America cannot do a damn thing. They have always been after toppling of Iran's regime and this exit is in line with that aim," Iranian state TV showed Khatami telling worshippers at the university.

"These European signatories also cannot be trusted ... Iran's enemies cannot be trusted," Khatami said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the United States was withdrawing from Iran's nuclear deal with major powers. Germany, France and Britain continue to back the deal but want talks to be held in a broader format on Iran's ballistic missile program and its regional activities, including in Syria and Yemen.