Iran Spread Propaganda to Right-wing Israelis to Sow Division, Watchdog Finds

An alleged Iranian propaganda campaign targeting the religious-right in Israel via social media has been shut down after being exposed by a local disinformation watchdog.

The network of false social media channels and users was established last summer at “the peak of violence in the streets between Arab and Jewish citizens” during Israel's war with Hamas, according to crowdsourced research group FakeReporter.

According to the BBC, the profiles were deactivated by Facebook and Twitter, but the network's Telegram channel remains active.

“Under the auspices of an ultra-Orthodox network organization, an Iranian cell has been operating on social media for months, encouraging religious violence and Islamophobia, in an attempt to push for a religious war in Israel,” FakeReporter said on Thursday.

The Iranian network targeted “the government and especially Naftali Bennett, and spreads messages in favor of Netanyahu,” the group explained in a Twitter thread, and amplified voices on the far-right, including those of politicians like Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir.

FakeReporter accused the Iranians of seeking to heighten internal political tensions within Israel, stating that “the toxic atmosphere in Israeli politics, laden with fakes and domestic influencers, is fertile ground for them. This is the Russian-Iranian doctrine against democracies, and it must be fought,” the report said.

One fake online social group called the “Virtual Religious Union for the Religious Community,” shared videos of Arab-Jewish fighting in order “to increase religious violence and hatred,” FakeReporter said, adding that the profile picture of group administrator “Ariel Levi” had been taken from the account of a dead Russian yeshiva student. According to the BBC, Olga Veshueva, whose brother Reuven’s profile picture was used by “Levi,” cried after she was shown the photo online.

“He left his mark as a kind, gentle person. He was the greatest brother, a loving person,” she told the British network. “But what can I do? I have no power. All these social networks should be shut down.”

Facebook has said that the network was apparently part of an Iranian effort to rebuild its social media infrastructure after a similar network was weeded out last year, the BBC reported.

The current Iranian modus operandi appears similar to that of Russia during the run-up to the 2016 and 2020 U.S. presidential election, when so-called Russian "troll farms" operated a wide network of bots, trolls and sites spreading fake news in an attempt to pit American social groups against each other. This effort focused especially on issues of race and civil rights, following the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd, which set off a national protest movement against racism.

While it might seem that an online disinformation effort targeting the ultra-Orthodox wouldn’t have a sufficient target population to make it worthwhile, according to a recent Israel Democracy Institute poll two-thirds of Israel’s Haredim are now online.

According to the institute’s annual report on ultra-Orthodox society, 64 percent of ultra-Orthodox Jews accessed the internet in 2020. Half of those online reported using social media, while one out of every ten Haredim who went online did so for the purposes of gaming.

Earlier this month, four Israeli women were charged with providing intelligence to an Iranian agent after being recruited over social media and asked by their handler to photograph sites in Israel.

The women, all Jewish immigrants from Iran, were recruited by an operative who alternately presented himself as a Muslim interested in Judaism or as a Jewish building contractor living in Iran. He had found the women on a Facebook group of Iranian emigres.

According to a January report in The Daily Beast, security researchers suspect that a network of false Mossad recruitment sites found online are being used by Tehran as part of an internal counterintelligence operation.