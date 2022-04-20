Iran Arrested Three Mossad Agents, Report Says

Iran’s intelligence ministry has said it had arrested three Mossad spies, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday.

The statement did not specify the nationalities of the Israeli Intelligence agency's spies but it mentioned they were arrested in Iran’s southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Iran and Israel have fought a covert war for years featuring cyber attacks, assassinations, drone strikes and information campaigns waged across social media platforms.

Last month, an anonymous Telegram account leaked documents that it claimed belong to Mossad chief David Barnea.

Also in March, a number of Israeli government websites went down in an apparent cyberattack. The websites of the interior, health, justice and welfare ministries had been taken offline, as was that of the Prime Minister's Office.

The month before that, an aerial attack in Iran caused heavy damage to the country’s drone network, with several estimates saying that hundreds of drones were destroyed.