In First Israel Visit, German Foreign Minister Says Iran Talks Near 'Final Phase'

Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that nuclear talks with Iran are entering a “final phase” and that, despite Israeli reservations, a return to a nuclear agreement would make the region safer.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke at a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, during an official visit to Israel, her first since assuming office.

"Netanyahu bet everything on Trump": Inside Israel's Iran bind. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Her remarks come as negotiations between Iran and world powers reconvened this week in an effort to revive a 2015 nuclear accord that curbed Tehran's nuclear program. That deal crumbled after the Trump administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

In a meeting with Naftali Bennett, the Israeli prime minister “emphasized that a target date must be set for the conclusion of the negotiations since their extension, even as the enrichment of uranium continues, only serves Iranian interests,” according to a statement issued by Bennett's office.

Israel and Iran are archenemies, and Israel has vocally objected to U.S.-led efforts to revive the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Its leaders have said it would not be bound by any agreement between world powers and Iran, leaving it room to maneuver militarily.

Open gallery view German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visiting Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Thursday. Credit: Yitzhak Harari / Yad Vashem

Lapid said that he and Baerbock discussed the nuclear talks and presented her with Israel’s position “that a nuclear Iran endangers not only Israel, but the entire world.” He said that Iran is “an exporter of terror from Yemen to Buenos Aires” and that the agreement must take into account its regional aggression.

Baerbock said that she was “convinced that a full restoration of the JCPOA would make the region more secure, including Israel, otherwise we would not be having these talks.”

She said the talks with Iran, of which Germany is a party, have reached a “very critical point” and that it was important for Iran to come back to the table “with a willingness to compromise and without maximum demands.”

“We want to do everything we can to ensure that with this agreement, Israel’s security is guaranteed,” Baerbock said.

'Keep the memory alive'

The Israeli foreign minister also commented on the uproar caused by controversial far-right lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich's Europe tour, which led to a major communal Jewish organization in the U.K. calling on him to “Get back on the plane and be remembered as a disgrace forever.”

“I have said repeatedly that racist opinions by racist political parties and lawmakers will hurt Israel's standing in the world. And this is what we are currently seeing,” Lapid said in a reference to the dispute between Smotrich and The Board of Deputies in the U.K.

Open gallery view German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in Ramallah on Thursday. Credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/ REUTERS

During her visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Baerbock said that it's a “duty to keep memory alive.”

Yad Vashem was first on the agenda for Germany's Baerbock as she laid a wreath to commemorate the 6 million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany in World War II.

“It is our duty to keep the memory alive and our responsibility to raise our voices: against antisemitism, hatred, hate speech, exclusion and violence. So that such a crime against humanity is never repeated and that all children on this earth have a future,” she said.

“As a mother of two daughters, my breath tightens in my throat,” she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of her visiting the memorial site, including one for murdered children.

Baerbock also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah. On Saturday, she will head to Egypt for a round of talks.

Egypt will host a UN Climate Change Conference next November.