Israeli Army Detains 10 Palestinians, Including Teen Cousin of Soldier-slapping Ahed Tamimi
Residents of Nabi Saleh believe that the motive for the raid was vengeance on the village and the Tamimi family
Palestinian residents of a West Bank village say that the Israeli army conducted a raid early on Monday in which they arrested 10 Palestinians, including five minors. One of those detained is Mohammed Tamimi, the 15-year-old cousin of Ahed Tamimi.
The military confirmed Tamimi was arrested overnight and has been released after being interrogated by the police. His arrest was approved by a military physician, the army added.
Ahed Tamimi is the Palestinian teen who is currently standing trial for slapping an Israeli solider on film. She has since become a global symbol of the Palestinian resistance movement.
Mohammed Tamimi was seriously wounded after he was shot in the head with a rubber bullet by soldiers in December 2017. He is waiting for surgery to restore part of his skull that was removed in an emergency surgery following the December incident. On the day that the army shot Tamimi in the head, his now-better-known cousin was filmed assaulting two soldiers on her turf.
Sources say that the arrests overnight are apparently related to arrests carried out last month, in which three youths were detained and later interrogated by the Shin Bet.
