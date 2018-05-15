How the World Media Covered Israel and the Deadliest Day of the Gaza Protests

The protests along the Gaza border, in which 60 Palestinians were killed by live gunfire and over 1,359 were wounded, took center stage in the world media on Tuesday, as outlets reported extensively on the violent events juxtaposed with the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

The New York Times reported on the protests with the headline "Israelis Kill Dozens in Gaza" along with photos from the Strip. Under the item was an article titled "Death in Gaza, a New Embassy in Jerusalem and No Sign of Peace."

The New York Times front page, May 15, 2018

Leading the World News section of the Fox News website was a critique of the New York Times coverage, addressing claims that it was biased against Israel.

Fox News coverage

The British Daily Mail devoted half of its front page to the events, titling it "BLOODBATH: Scores dead, thousands wounded as Israel fires on Palestinians protesting over Trump's new embassy."

Daily Mail front page, May 15, 2018

Several outlets addressed the stark contrast between the hellish images coming in from Gaza and the triumphant air eminating from Jerusalem. The British Guardian's front page title read: "Israel: Trump's new empbassy opens - and dozens are killed," showing above a split image of Ivanka Trump presenting the embassy plaque and two Palestinians carried a wounded man away from the thick fog of gas.

The Guardian front page, May 15, 2018

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

The Wall Street Journal briefly stated "Chaos as U.S. Embassy opens," also contrasting the photo of Ivanka Trump with a turbulent frame from the protest.

Wall Street Journal front page, May 15, 2018

The Huffington Post also used a split screen image, presenting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on the backdrop of the Great Seal of the United States on one side, and a Palestinian man carrying a child as he runs from the flames on the other.

Huffington Post, May 15, 2018

The South African The Star front page omitted the embassy opening completely, showing an image of a Palestinian youth whipping a slingshot with the title "Gaza Fury." Beside was an item on the South African government recalling its ambassador from Israel.

The Star front page, May 15, 2018