Hours Left to Deadline: Netanyahu Races to Dissolve Knesset, Send Israel to New Election | Live Updates

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to speak following a meeting with Avigdor Lieberman at the Knesset, Jerusalem, May 27, 2019.

With less than 24 hours to deadline, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is racing to ensure that Israel's Knesset will dissolve, effectively sending the country to a new election one month after Israelis went to the ballot.

On the one hand, Netanyahu is working to achieve a breakthrough in stalled negotiations to form a government before midnight on Wednesday. On the other hand, the premier is trying to advance preparations for a Knesset vote to dissolve the parliament and call for a snap election should negotiations fail.

At the heart of the impasse is the issue of drafting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students: Yisrael Beiteinu's Avigdor Lieberman, without whom Netanyahu can't form a coalition, has refused to back down on the bill's terms, while ultra-Orthodox parties claimed they have already yielded enough ground.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:24 A.M.: Lieberman 'isn't after a real solution,' Likud lawmaker says

Senior Likud member Ze'ev Elkin tells Israel's military radio that Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman's actions "show he isn't after a real solution." According to Elkin, Lieberman "knowingly prevents a Netanyahu-led government."

Elkin argues Lieberman can't ask ultra-Orthodox parties to forgo their demands on the draft bill since Yisrael Beiteinu only got five Knesset seats, whereas United Torah Judaism and Shas have eight seats each.

8:23 A.M.: The political cockfight just got out of hand | Analysis

There is no point trying to predict what will happen before the deadline for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present his government on Wednesday because it is impossible to divine the thoughts of Yisrael Beiteinu chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman. Yet one thing can be said even now with some degree of confidence; the military conscription law and the crisis with the ultra-Orthodox is not the main story, but rather a cover for much deeper and driven motivations.

If it’s about hunger for power, vengeance or just plain sadism in dragging Netanyahu’s frayed nerves publicly through the streets, Lieberman has achieved his goal, so a narrow (and terrible) right-wing government can be declared.

8:19 A.M.: Likud to lead 'aggressive election campaign'

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely of Likud tells Israel's army radio that Avigdor Lieberman's "Yisrael Beiteinu may no longer be" should a snap election be held. According to her, "we won't be as generous as we've been. It will be an aggressive campaign, and if you don't want to get there, come before midnight," referring to Netanyahu's deadline to form a government.

12:10 A.M.: Lieberman reiterates his conditions for joining Netanyahu's coalition

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman says in a Facebook post: "We stick to our proposal – the draft bill [passed] in a second a third reading in its original form, just like [it passed] in first reading, with ultra-Orthodox Knesset members sitting out of that vote. That's our proposal, there's no alternative."