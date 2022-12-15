'We Had an Orderly Trip Planned – and Suddenly Everyone Met in the ER'

Arya Kastiel, 34, lives in Tel Aviv, Alex Jacobowitz, 62, from Ramat Gan; Sandra Boysick, 81, lives in New York; and Shira Jacobowitz, 29, from Tel Aviv; Sandra is flying to New York

Sandra: I’m on my way home, with one more stop to make, in Germany. One of my granddaughters lives there. I have grandchildren in New York and Pittsburgh, too, and also here. It’s been eight years since my last visit. I had to cope with some physical problems and now we’re hoping that I won’t encounter any more on the way.

What’s it like having grandchildren scattered around the world?

Sandra: It’s not the way I grew up, but that’s how it is now. My Jewish grandparents all lived in the same city, almost on the same block. So at the Passover seder there was table next to table next to table, and the older you got, you had the privilege of moving from one to another, moving to a higher level.

Alex: I am an Israeli but I work in Europe, I fly to concerts. [Alex is a klezmer musician.] Total ping-pong. I was born in New York and became an Israeli at the age of 54. So I’m a new Israeli. Arya was also born in New York, but now she’s here. And Shira is Israeli-German-American.

Shira: We are half-sisters.

How many siblings are there?

Arya: There are seven from my parents, two from Shira’s mother and one little one whom they’re going to meet in Germany.

Alex: The youngest is 6.

Arya: Ten children from four mothers. As far as you know.

Alex: Not as far as I know – for real.

Was it planned?

Alex: Yes. I’m a big fan of families. But things don’t always work out as we planned.

Sandra, do you keep tabs on all the grandchildren?

Sandra: I remember the names, I love them all, but I don’t remember their birthdays.

Shira, when did you move to Israel from Germany?

Shira: I was born in Munich, and we moved to Israel when I was 12. It was a pretty positive experience for me. First of all, when you’re young, you just accept reality as it is. And I wasn’t so popular in school [in Germany], I was pretty much an outsider. In Israel, suddenly I was the new girl, and everyone wanted to be my friend. That was a significant change in my life, a new leaf socially and in terms of self-confidence. It was no small change, and I’m very happy about it.

Did you and Arya grow up together?

Shira: Not really, no. We were quite cut off from each other for many years, but in the end we connected. I think we met for the first time when I was 12, we came to visit Israel before coming on aliyah. After the aliyah, we started to build relationships between the siblings. Different people, different lives, different times – you know, when I was 12 and she was 17, we didn’t have a whole lot to talk about. But we grew up from there.

Alex: They’re divided into groups: The older brothers are close and the younger sisters are close, and there are intermediate groups.

How did it happen that Sandra wasn’t here for such a long time?

Alex: It was very dangerous for older people to travel because of the coronavirus.

Shira: The last time we met was in the United States. So yes, first of all we’re very happy that you’re here, just getting her here was a kind of adventure. And to spend time with all the grandchildren who live here – you saw them all, right?

You went through the checklist?

Sandra: I saw very little of Israel on this visit, because when I was getting off the plane, I moved to the aisle to let someone pass and I broke my hip. I had to go to the hospital. So as a result, the rest of the trip I was very cautious, I didn’t move much, everyone came to me, and that’s all right too.

Alex: She brought the family together without planning it. We had an orderly trip planned, in which everyone would meet her at a different time, here at a restaurant, there for an outing – and suddenly everyone met in the ER, sitting all night without sleeping. It doesn’t matter whether there was a connection or not, everyone was together in a big reunion.

Do you feel that the grandchildren heed your advice and experiences?

Sandra: Oh, definitely. They listen. I always give them my opinion, my two cents’ worth. They haven’t yet told me to get lost. Shira and I sat until 1 in the morning talking. And at 5 A.M., she came back to give me a hug before she left. And Arya, simply… They all love me and I love all of them back, and that’s what’s important.

Shira: And we also have two superb cooks in the family, so they prepared terrific food. I had COVID for a week and a half, and I couldn’t come to see her.

Arya: The truth is that there’s something very lovely in it, because Bubbe and my mother have a very fine relationship. My mother is married for the third time, and when Bubbe arrived everyone knew she would be with her for a few days. The former bride with the new husband, and it’s as though she’s her mother. It’s a lovely bond.

Sandra: Absolutely. It can’t be better than coming here, seeing my family, hanging out together and seeing that love can be found everywhere.

Tamar Ziv, 27, lives in Kfar Sava, and Neta Rashkes, 27, lives in Tel Aviv; arriving from Colombo, Sri Lanka

How was it in Sri Lanka? Did you surf?

Neta: Yes, a little, we tried.

Tamar: No, Neta, if we’re already being quoted here on the record, yes, we surfed, we coped, it wasn’t easy, we have cuts and so on. You see us coming back with the mochilla [backpack], and you probably assume you were speaking with two girls returning from the big [post-army] trip to the East ...

Neta: And that is not the situation. We were in an incredibly pampering resort for Tamar’s birthday.

Tamar: No, wait a minute – we’re post-graduation. We were on a post-degree and post-exams trip.

What did you study?

Tamar: We studied psychology together; Neta combined it with economics and I also took brain science.

Neta: And now we’ve done the mitam [entrance exam], the exam that one should dare not mention, which allows you to apply for a master’s degree in psychology.

Tamar: Like the psychometric exam [for university and college candidates], but only for psychology students. And it’s awful. Really an awful exam, if the National Institute for Testing and Evaluation is listening.

How did it go?

Tamar: We don’t know yet.

Neta: I enjoyed it. I got dressed up as a tiger in the exam, with ears. That amused me, and I thought it would make me happy, and it did. Tamar, tell them that I was helpful during the exam. People saw me, laughed, I created a good atmosphere. I raised spirits.

Tamar: I want to do a master’s degree, I haven’t yet decided exactly in which track. But I want to leave my options open.

Neta: I’m for making decisions, I do what I can to be admitted. If I get in, dynamite, if not, dynamite. I’ll find something else. But I really want to be a therapist, truly, that’s the dream of my life.

How did you meet?

Tamar: We met on the first trip, after the army. Each of us did a different one, but we met in Nepal.

Neta: We met in a hostel. I arrived in the middle of the night, totally exhausted, and just got into bed, because they told me the room was vacant. When I got up in the morning, Tamar was there, she had slept there too.

Tamar: I got up, saw her and my life got better. There’s nothing like the big trip for bringing things out of you.

Neta: I’m good at making light of things. I woke up and right off I was like, “What’s happening? Good morning.” That’s it. And then we went on two treks together. When we began our studies, we weren’t friends – I was afraid of Tamar, a little.

Even though you slept with her in the same bed and saw that everything was fine?

Neta: Yes, but Tamar was so popular in our studies, she had lots of friends, a whole bunch, and I was a bit lonely. And then we went back to the good relations in third year, and since then it’s all history.

Tamar: I remember it a little differently, but that’s cool. I started university and right away, there was COVID, so there was this kind of social survival and each of us found herself in a different clique, and then when we returned to school, we were friends. Ah! I suggested that we should do a paper together, I actually “started up” with you.

Did your self-understanding change after completing your degree?

Neta: I was always sensitive, a little over-sensitive, look at my book [shows us “The Highly Sensitive Person,” by Elaine Aron]. So I was like that from the outset, and I also had therapy during my studies, which is something they urge you to do. I have a common language with my psychologist, I can understand her and what she is trying to tell me. And the studies also helped me to hone perceptions that I had even before about people and didn’t have words for.

Tamar: But there is still a great deal to learn and to understand. I can’t walk around waving my hands and declaring that someone looks to me like a borderline personality.

Neta: Tamar and I diagnosed everyone we saw on the trip. But totally as a joke. Obviously.

Tamar: That is something to think about in choosing this profession, which in the end accompanies you into the world, you lug these things with you. It doesn’t really end with therapy – “Cut! The weekly hour with this person is over.” It seems to me that when you do a master’s degree and start treating people, it becomes part of you. My mother is a clinical psychologist, and I told her that I feel there is something in psychology that can be a bit amorphous. Therapy is a little of what the therapist brings, the interpretation they offer.

What was missing for me was what I found in the brain sciences, a little more precision, a clearer framework that doesn’t place all the responsibility on me. And my mother said that she feels that everything she learned in life, both as a psychologist and the clinical experience itself, is a tool.

Neta: I love it that we’re violating our veto in this conversation. Tamar said two subjects were off-limits during our trip: One, the mitam exam, and, two, what we’re going to do in life. That’s it, it’s over, we’ve landed.