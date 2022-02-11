'We Tried to Cross the Border From Jordan to Israel but Were Turned Away. So We Decided to Fly Instead'

Michael Konen, 24, lives in Jerusalem, and Lena Kempan, 25, lives in Berlin; arriving from Bucharest

Hi. What were you doing in Bucharest?

Michael: We’re actually arriving from Jordan. We traveled around the country for a week and a half. Yesterday morning we tried to enter Israel via the Allenby Bridge. We got to the border and were told that we couldn’t enter via land. So we turned around, got a bus back to town, and I said: ‘You know what? Let’s just fly.’ We took an Uber to the airport and on the way looked for a flight to a place from which we knew we would be able to come back to Israel, and we found a flight to Bucharest. We spent one night there and now we’ve landed in Israel. The rules of the Health Ministry aren’t clear. The truth is that the police officers at the border were really nice. They told me I could enter, because I’m here on a student exchange, but I wasn’t going to leave Lena there. The main thing is that we’re here and Lena is with me and she will be able to meet my friends in Israel.