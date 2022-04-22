'There Are Amazing Stories, Which I Can’t Reveal, but I Have Seen True Miracles'

José De Castro, 42,lives in Jerusalem, and José Domingues, 37, from Madrid and arriving from there

Which of you just landed?

Domingues: I did. I love this country. Every opportunity I have, I come here for a visit. I love the history and the tradition, the mix of cultures, and above all I love Jerusalem. You can find everything there. Whether you’re into economics, education, history, religion – Jerusalem has everything.